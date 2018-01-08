Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: John Wiley's Adjusted EPS Grew 32.05%; Beat Expectations

Stock Monitor: Scholastic Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

During the second quarter of the fiscal year 2018, John Wiley posted net sales of $451.73 million compared to $425.58 million Q2 FY17, reflecting an increase of 6.14% on a y-o-y basis. The results were primarily backed by gains from Atypon's buyout, and a robust performance of Research Journal's, STM and Professional Publishing, and Education Services/Online Program Management. The Company's revenue numbers beat analysts' estimates of $429.00 million.

The Company's GAAP operating income was $82.77 million in Q2 FY18 compared to $47.64 million in Q2 FY17, surging 73.73% on a y-o-y basis. John Wiley's adjusted operating income, excluding unusual charges and credits, was $81.40 million in the reported quarter compared to $63.30 million in Q2 FY17, advancing 28.59% on a y-o-y basis. The growth in adjusted operating income was mainly due to higher revenue and lower technology expenses, including Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) implementation costs.

John Wiley's adjusted net income was $59.32 million in the reported quarter compared to $56.55 million in Q2 FY17, increasing 4.91% on a y-o-y basis. The Company's adjusted earnings per share (EPS) were $1.03 in Q2 FY18 compared to $0.78 in the second quarter of the previous fiscal year, surging 32.05% on a y-o-y basis. The increase in earnings was driven by lower interest expenses and a rise in operating income, thus beating analysts' estimates of $0.83.

Segment Details

John Wiley has three business segments, namely: (i) Research segment, (ii) Publishing segment, and (iii) Solutions segment.

The Research segment reported net sales of $228.87 million in Q2 FY18 compared to $205.99 million in Q2 FY17, increasing 11.11% on a y-o-y basis, due to increases in higher licensing, reprints, backfile, and other revenues.

The Publishing segment posted net sales of $164.99 million in Q2 FY18 compared to $163.30 million in Q2 FY17, increasing 1.03% on a y-o-y basis, due to solid performance of STM, professional, and educational publishing.

The Solution segment's net sales increased 2.81% to $57.88 million on a y-o-y basis in the reported quarter compared to $56.29 million in Q2 FY17, due to a robust performance of education services partly offset by a dip in corporate learning.

Cash Matters

John Wiley had cash and cash equivalents of $72.87 million as on October 31, 2017, compared to $267.41 million as on October 31, 2016. The Company's cash outflow from operating activities was $46.36 million in the reported quarter compared to $86.09 million in Q2 FY17.

The Company posted free cash flow, less Product Development Spending, of ($117.75) million in the reported quarter compared to ($155.43) million in Q2 FY17. This improvement was due to favorable cash collection and payments timing. The Company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.32 per share on its class A and Class B Common Stock, payable on January 10, 2018, to shareholders of record as on December 26, 2017. During the quarter, John Wiley also repurchased 285,599 shares for $15.20 million at an average cost of $53.37.

Outlook

For the fiscal year 2018, John Wiley expects both revenues and adjusted operating income to be nearly flat on a y-o-y basis. The Company expects its adjusted earnings to be down by low-single digits, and anticipates cash from operations to increase to at least $350.00 million compared to $314.50 million in FY17.

Stock Performance Snapshot

January 05, 2018 - At Friday's closing bell, John Wiley & Sons' stock slightly climbed 0.91%, ending the trading session at $66.65.

Volume traded for the day: 219.15 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 13.06%; previous three-month period - up 25.05%; past twelve-month period - up 20.74%; and year-to-date - up 1.37%

After last Friday's close, John Wiley & Sons' market cap was at $3.79 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 23.62.

The stock has a dividend yield of 1.92%.

The stock is part of the Services sector, categorized under the Publishing - Books industry. This sector was up 0.9% at the end of the session.

SOURCE: Active-Investors