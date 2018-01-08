Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 8, 2018) - EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp. (TSXV: EHT) ("EHT") today is pleased to announce that it has been awarded Expert Preferred Vendor Status ("EPV") by De Sousa Costa International Inc. ("DeSC").

DeSC is a registered services provider consulting firm with the Clean Development Mechanism (CDM) of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), DeSC helps sovereign clients through the complex process from concept to the final application for registration of their projects and the issue of Certified Emission Reductions (CERs) credits, a tradable commodity which DeSC sovereign clients place with designated International Financial Institutions (IFIs), who fund these capital intensive projects.

DeSC over the last few months has been working with EHT to finalize a design that will provide a Net Zero environmentally compliant sub-economic housing program in a number of developing countries that have seen a spiral of informal residences areas spring-up in and around major metropolitan areas. As new jobs are created as a result of the series of projects being undertaken in these countries, Housing will play an ever-increasing role in the program. EHT has now become part of DeSC's growing network of EPVs, which include major Canadian, USA, British and European Union multi-nationals and small-medium enterprises (SMEs), manufacturers, consultants, engineering procurement contractors and material suppliers with a proven track record of high quality deliverables domestically and internationally.

EHT, using its proprietary fire-retardant skin and solar embedded roof system, in the design of these homes that can be easily assembled in less than an hour. The houses are being designed to accommodate a family of five people, providing its own off-grid energy and lighting.

Mr. Alberto de Sousa Costa, Ph.D., President and CEO of DeSC said, "We have looked over the last 12 months at many different designs and types of housing programs that meet the urgent requirements of our sovereign clients, and dire need to replace overcrowded informal residential areas and over taxed city infrastructures. With the DeSC RippleModel™ Program, as new projects are initiated, new housing will be created and it is expected that a large number of people will move into these new EnviroNomic™ housing complexes."

Mr. John Gamble, EHT's CEO, commented that "We are very pleased to work with DeSC and use our EHT Enertec materials to help people improve their living standards in developing countries."

About EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies

EHT delivers proprietary, turn-key energy solutions which are intelligent, bankable and sustainable.