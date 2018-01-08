LONDON, 2018-01-08 13:20 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In political terms, 2017 was something of a volatile year. Donald Trump began his term as US President, Brexit uncertainty rumbled on and major elections were held in the Netherlands, France and Germany. From Zimbabwe to China and in many more countries besides, seismic political shifts occurred.



And yet, for the most part, the global economy remained relatively stable. The eurozone continued to show strong growth, the US stock market boomed and the UK largely withstood the devaluation of the sterling. Within this climate, a number of businesses have had the chance to grow, expand and most importantly, innovate; those that stand out in their respective fields are recognised in the World Finance 100 Awards 2017.



Challenges remain, of course, particularly with many national governments finding it difficult to influence their economies in the desired fashion, whether with regards to productivity levels or rates of inflation. Still, if there has been an overarching trend in 2017, it's been one of steady, if not spectacular progress.



Bolstered by this period of economic stability, businesses have displayed a willingness to take risks and introduce innovative new ideas. By adapting to new market conditions, emerging technologies and changing regulatory landscapes, organisations have shown that a dynamic culture and a unique vision can still take businesses a long way.



While conducting research for the World Finance 100, it became evident that businesses of all sizes and in all parts of the world are making vital contributions to the global economy. Every year since 2009, we have shone a spotlight on these companies: the digital innovators, the forward-thinkers and the risk-takers. 2017's World Finance 100 is certainly no different, showcasing the brightest names and most ambitious companies out there.



