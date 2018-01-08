Global Printing Inks Market to Reach US$ 28 Bn by 2025 - Persistence Market Research

NEW YORK, January 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

A new report published by Persistence Market Research titled'Printing Inks Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012 - 2016) and Forecast (2017 - 2025)'studies the performance of theglobal printing inks marketover an eight year assessment period from 2017 to 2025. The report presents the value and volume forecast of the global printing inks market and provides key insights into the factors driving market growth as well as the factors restricting market growth. As per the estimates, the global printing inks market is estimated to be valued at about US$ 18 Bn by the end of the year 2017 and is poised to touch a value of just under US$ 28 Bn by the end of the year 2025, registering a CAGR of 5.5% during the assessment period.

Global Printing Inks Market: Segmentation and Forecast

The global printing inks market is segmented on the basis of product type, formulation type, and on the basis of application.

Byformulation type, the solvent based sub-segment is estimated to be valued at nearly US$ 8,750 Mn by the end of the year 2017 and is projected to reach a value of nearly US$ 13,250 Mn by the end of the year 2025, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.3% during the period of assessment.

Among theproduct typesegments, the lithographic inks sub-segment is estimated to be valued at nearly US$ 7,700 Mn by the end of the year 2017 and is projected to reach nearly US$ 11,700 Mn by the end of the year 2025, registering a CAGR of 5.4% during the period of assessment.

Byapplication, the publications sub-segment is estimated to be valued at nearly US$ 2,850 Mn by the end of the year 2017 and is projected to reach a valuation of nearly US$ 4,050 Mn by the end of the year 2025, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.2% during the period of assessment.

Global Printing Inks Market: Regional Forecast

Persistence Market Research tracks the performance of the global printing inks market across the key geographies of North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa. As per the forecast, the Asia Pacific printing inks market is estimated to be valued at nearly US$ 7,350 Mn in the year 2017 and is slated to reach a value of about US$ 13,000 Mn in the year 2025, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.4% during the period of assessment. Europe and North America are collectively expected to account for about 35% value share in the global printing inks market by 2025 end.

Global Printing Inks Market: Vendor Insights

This report profiles some of the key players operating in the global printing inks market such as DIC Corporation, Flint Group, Toyo Inks SC Holdings Co., Ltd, Sakata INX, Siegwerk Druckfarben AG & Co. KGaA, Huber Group, T&K TOKA CO., LTD., ALTANA AG, TOKYO PRINTING INK MFG Co Ltd, Wikoff Color Corporation, Royal Dutch Printing Inks Factories Van Son and Dainichiseika Color & Chemicals Mfg.Co.,Ltd.

Above Key players in the global printing inks market are focusing on R&D activities to enhance the properties of inks such as fast curing, low VOC content of existing products and to develop new products in order to facilitate adoption in a variety of applications.

