SuperHuman Platform, a Huge Engineering Opportunity

Distributed Bio's SuperHuman Platform is the result of the Company's decade-long research in computational library design. Distributed Bio has collated the rules of making exceptional therapeutic repertoires, leveraging its experience of analyzing numerous human immune systems through its machine-learning platform AbGenesis.

The SuperHuman Platform overcomes most of the limitations of other monoclonal generation technologies with an unmatched diversity and developable fitness that has resulted in a unique engineering opportunity - a comprehensive library of 76 billion antibodies that contains over 5,000 hits against any antigen, including hundreds of picomolar binders, all thermostable, non-immunogenic, pre-screened by human blood and therapeutically developed in advance to avoid engineering delays downstream. Thus, this library can be used in aggressive and challenging situations such as recovering hundreds of subnanomolar binders in under a week, recovering saturating coverage of hits against every epitope, and isolating multi-species cross-reactive members against target homologs without additional engineering.

Jacob Glanville, Co-Founder and Chief Science Officer at Distributed Bio, shared that their SuperHuman Platform is capable of generating more molecules than can be generated by other technologies. He hopes that this platform will help collaborators at Pfizer to more quickly search for ultra-high affinity, species-cross reactive and highly specific therapeutic antibodies.

Terms and Conditions of the Agreement

As per the terms of the agreement, Distributed Bio will transfer and license its proprietary SuperHuman 2.0 antibody discovery platform to Pfizer. Pfizer intends to use the SuperHuman Antibody Library for leading screening activities against Pfizer-selected targets.

Besides, Distributed Bio has also agreed to make continued improvements to the SuperHuman Platform.

In terms of compensation, Distributed Bio will get an annual licensing fee plus future payments, depending upon the accomplishment of certain specified pre-clinical and clinical milestones. The Companies, however, have not disclosed the amount of the annual licensing fee.

SuperHuman Platform's Transfer Agreement with Boehringer Ingelheim in December 2017

On December 11, 2017, Distributed Bio entered into an agreement with Boehringer Ingelheim to license the SuperHuman Platform for accelerating BioTherapeutics discovery across therapeutic areas. As per the agreement, Distributed Bio will transfer and license its proprietary SuperHuman 2.0 antibody discovery platform to Boehringer Ingelheim.

Distributed Bio Intends to Lead a Paradigm Change in Biotechnology Engineering

Distributed Bio is a global leader in computational optimization of fully human monoclonal antibody libraries. The Company has been self-funded by licensing a stack of technologies to partners across the pharmaceutical industry. Distributed Bio works towards disrupting biologic engineering with big data, machine learning, and computational immunology-driven design. Their AbGenesis antibody, TCR repertoire analysis, and engineering platform helps partners analyze antibody repertoires by high-throughput sequence, sanger sequence, and functional assay without making huge data center investments or hiring local bioinformatics specialists.

Stock Performance Snapshot

January 05, 2018 - At Friday's closing bell, Pfizer's stock was marginally up 0.19%, ending the trading session at $36.86.

Volume traded for the day: 12.40 million shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 3.45%; previous three-month period - up 2.39%; past twelve-month period - up 9.67%; and year-to-date - up 1.77%

After last Friday's close, Pfizer's market cap was at $220.62 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 22.64.

The stock has a dividend yield of 3.69%.

The stock is part of the Healthcare sector, categorized under the Drug Manufacturers - Major industry. This sector was up 0.9% at the end of the session.

