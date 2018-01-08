WASHINGTON, DC--(Marketwired - January 08, 2018) - GB Energie LED, a minority, woman-owned business committed to sourcing sustainable energy solutions, today announced it has signed a partnership agreement with POWTEC Solutions, a 100% tribally owned company providing professional IT solutions and professional services. This new partnership will focus on addressing federal, state, and local governments and tribal entity energy efficiency opportunities, including the replacement of existing lighting with Revolution Lighting Technologies high efficiency LED lighting solutions.

POWTEC Solutions, LLC is a subsidiary of POWTEC Holding Company, LLC. The U.S. based company is owned by two Native American tribes, the Craig Tribal Association (CTA) and the Organized Village of Kasaan (OVK) based in Southeast Alaska. They became certified in 2013 by the Small Business Administration (SBA) as an 8(a) Small Disadvantaged Business (SDB), which provides advantages that allows them to be more competitive when seeking out federal contracts totaling $20M and less. They can also form joint ventures and teams to bid on contracts and enhance their ability to successfully secure larger prime contracts. Combined with GB Energie LED, a woman-owned minority business, the companies are in a unique position to successfully address federal energy efficiency contracts.

The companies look to address lighting retrofit opportunities, installing Revolution Lighting's high performance LED solutions to reduce lighting energy use by more than 65%, while increasing light output. LED lighting lasts three times longer than conventional fluorescent lighting, and combined with Revolution Lighting's market-leading 10-year warranty, provide significant long-term operational and maintenance cost saving.

"We're pleased to partner with POWTEC Solutions to aggressively pursue and secure high value federal energy efficiency contracts, particularly with LED lighting components," said Dr. Gloria B. Herndon, President and CEO of GB Energie LED. "We believe the combination of POWTEC's experience as a tribal 8(a) company, and our comprehensive energy efficiency services creates significant revenue opportunities among federal based contracts."

"There is a significant need throughout our Native American communities for more efficient technologies that will reduce both energy use and cost," said Felix McGowan, Business Development Manager, POWTEC. "We believe GB Energie LED is a terrific partner for us due to their expertise in the implementation of high-quality LED solutions, and together, we are well positioned to secure significant federal contracts."

As part of this partnership, the companies also will be giving back to Native American and minority communities through multiple initiatives, including rebates for contractors and opportunities for training initiatives to teach proper LED installation and maintenance that lead to skilled jobs for Native American and minority community members.

About GB Energie LED LLC

GB Energie LED is a minority- and woman-owned business (WBENC Certified) committed to sourcing sustainable energy solutions worldwide. With both national and international scope, GB Energie LED is positioned as a leading force for the implementation of high-quality LED lighting solutions. GB Energie LED provides solutions in several sectors such as education, government, institutional, hospitality, healthcare, retail, commercial and industrial. GB Energie LED is committed to giving back to communities that it serves and those in need. Social give-back programs in education, technical training, healthcare and civic projects are just a few areas GB Energie LED champions together with its collateral partners.

About Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc.

Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc. is a leader in the design, manufacture, marketing, and sale of LED lighting solutions focusing on the industrial, commercial and government markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Through advanced LED technologies, Revolution Lighting has created an innovative lighting company that offers a comprehensive advanced product platform of high-quality interior and exterior LED lamps and fixtures, including signage and control systems. Revolution Lighting is uniquely positioned to act as an expert partner, offering full service lighting solutions through our operating divisions including Energy Source, Value Lighting, Tri-State LED, E-Lighting, All-Around Lighting and TNT Energy to transform lighting into a source of superior energy savings, quality light and well-being. Revolution Lighting Technologies markets and distributes its products through a network of regional and national independent sales representatives and distributors, as well as through energy savings companies and national accounts. Revolution Lighting Technologies trades on the NASDAQ under the ticker RVLT. For more information, please visit www.rvlti.com and connect with the Company on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

