Energiya Global Capital, which is an Israel-based research & development group, and Netherlands-based solar project developer, Gigawatt Global are planning to build solar parks at several university campuses in Ethiopia.

In a statement sent to pv magazine, Gigawatt Global CEO, Josef Abramovitz said that, initially, the two companies will build 10 solar power facilities with a capacity of 10 MW each, and that the project is currently being discussed with Ethiopian Prime Minister, Hailemariam Dessalegn.

