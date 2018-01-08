Canadian Visa Expert: Canada Will Increase GDP Due to Upcoming 1 Million Immigrants

TORONTO, January 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Canada is one of the world's most fascinating countries to start a new life in. Why? High standards of living, immigration-friendly environment, and multiculturalism. "Like most of the world's wealthiest nations, Canada needs immigration to maintain population growth in the coming years," saysCanadian Visa Expertteam.

The best bet to meet the imminent economic challenges of Canada's aging population is to increase rates of immigration, according to a recent report released by the Conference Board of Canada think tank.

"Not only do skilled immigrants want to come to Canada, but Canada needs skilled immigrants to maintain economic growth, population growth and a healthy workforce. These factors make for a very promising future for Canadian GDP, economic prosperity and population balance," reported Canadian Immigrant magazine.

Gross domestic product (GDP) is a monetary measure of the market value of all final goods and services produced in a period by a country. GDP per capita is commonly used to compare differences in living standards between nations.

Canada plans to welcome nearly 1 million immigrants by 2020, under a multi-year plan unveiled recently by Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen. "Canada has a population of 36.5 million in 2017 and 300,000 immigrants are welcome with open arms every year. The plan intends to raise the intake to 310,000 in 2018, and later to 330,000 in 2019 before reaching the 340,000 target in 2020," adds Canadian Visa Expert team.

Canada is a very attractive market for immigrants looking for a new home. In fact, the Organization for Economic Co-Operation and Development (OECD) lists Canada's immigration rate as one of the highest of all OECD countries. Additionally, employment rates forCanadian immigrantscontinuously rank among the highest of all OECD countries, which indicates a healthy transition process for those coming to Canada and seeking employment.

Canadian Visa Expertmakes your immigration to Canada and the application process as simple as possible by providing you with a professional assessment of your visa options and a group of authorized Canadian immigration professionals to help you through the visa application process.

For more information about Canada's current immigration programs and Canadian Visa Expert, please visit the company's site athttp://www.canadianvisaexpert.com, call +1-647-930-0901 or write tosupport@canadianvisaexpert.com.