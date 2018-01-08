Active-Investors: Free Research Report as Bob Evans Farms' Revenue Grew 22.3%; Adjusted EPS Surged 16.7%

Stock Monitor: Sonic Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For three months ended October 27, 2017, Bob Evans' net revenues increased 22.3% to $117.63 million from $96.16 million in Q2 FY17. The increase was primarily due to $9.5 million of sales from the Company's recently acquired Pineland business. The Company's revenues surpassed analysts' expectations of $117.1 million.

For the reported quarter, the Company's gross profit increased 4.3% to $34.71 million from $33.28 million in Q2 FY17. During Q2 FY18, Bob Evans' gross margin decreased 510 basis points to 29.5% of revenue from 34.6% of revenue in Q2 FY17. The decrease was due to increased production costs associated with a new product launch, an increase in average sow prices, and higher trade spend.

During Q2 FY18, Bob Evans' adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) decreased 1.9% to $17.69 million from $18.03 million in the same period las year. For the reported quarter, the Company's adjusted EBITDA margin decreased 370 basis points to 15% of revenue from 18.7% of revenue in Q2 FY17.

For the reported quarter, the Company's operating income was $2.64 million compared to operating loss of $4.77 million in Q2 FY17. For the reported quarter, the Company's adjusted operating income decreased 13.2% to $9.89 million from $11.4 million in Q2 FY17. The decrease was due to lower gross profit margin and higher operating expenses. During Q2 FY18, Bob Evans' adjusted operating margin decreased 340 basis points to 8.4% of revenue from 11.8% of revenue in Q2 FY17.

During Q2 FY18, the Company's earnings before tax (EBT) was positive $1.63 million compared to negative $6.10 million in the same period last year.

For the reported quarter, Bob Evans' net income was $2.25 million compared to net loss of $4.13 million in Q2 FY17. During Q2 FY18, the Company's diluted EPS was positive $0.11 compared to negative $0.21 in the same period last year. For the reported quarter, Bob Evans' adjusted net income increased 18.4% to $7.07 million on a y-o-y basis from $5.97 million in Q2 FY17. During Q2 FY18, the Company's adjusted diluted EPS increased 16.7% to $0.35 on a y-o-y basis from $0.30 in the same period last year. Adjusted diluted EPS was in-line with analysts' expectations of $0.35.

Balance Sheet

As on October 27, 2017, Bob Evans' cash and equivalents was $1.44 million compared to $210.89 million on April 28, 2017.

For the reported quarter, the Company's net accounts receivable increased 48.8% to $41.78 million from $28.07 million in Q4 FY17. For the reported quarter, the Company's accounts payable increased 78.8% to $24.00 million from $13.42 million in Q4 FY17.

In H1 FY18, the Company's net cash provided by operating activities was negative $39.16 million compared to positive $11.41 million in the same period last year.

On September 18, 2017, the Company entered into a definitive agreement with Post Holdings, in which the latter company will acquire Bob Evans for $77 per share.

Stock Performance Snapshot

January 05, 2018 - At Friday's closing bell, Bob Evans Farms' stock was marginally down 0.09%, ending the trading session at $77.08.

Volume traded for the day: 377.45 thousand shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 334.04 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the previous six-month period - up 9.19%; and past twelve-month period - up 66.17%

After last Friday's close, Bob Evans Farms' market cap was at $1.55 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 60.12.

The stock has a dividend yield of 1.76%.

The stock is part of the Services sector, categorized under the Restaurants industry. This sector was up 0.9% at the end of the session.

