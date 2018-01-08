Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: Barnes & Noble's Sales Advanced 15.1%; EPS Soared 63%

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 08, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free earnings report on Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE: BNED) ("Barnes & Noble"). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=BNED. The Company reported its second quarter fiscal 2018 operating results on December 05, 2017. The operator of book stores on college campuses outperformed top- and bottom-line expectations, and provided guidance for the fiscal year. Register today and get access to over 1000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

Earnings Highlights and Summary

Barnes & Noble's consolidated sales advanced 15.1% to $886.9 million compared to $770.7 million in Q2 FY17, primarily attributable to the contributions from the MBS Textbook Exchange, LLC ("MBS") and Student Brands, LLC acquisitions, net new stores opened at Barnes & Noble College Booksellers, LLC ("BNC"), partially offset by the impact from declining comparable store sales at BNC. The Company's revenue numbers topped analysts' estimates by $18.69 million.

During Q2 FY18, Barnes & Noble's comparable store sales at BNC decreased 4.4%, representing approximately $33.8 million in revenue. The decrease was primarily attributable to textbook sales, which were down 5.0% compared to a decrease of 3.7% in the prior year's same period, and a decrease in general merchandise sales of 1.9% versus a decrease of 1.3% in the prior year's comparable period.

Barnes & Noble's net income was $48.4 million, or $1.03 per diluted share, in Q2 FY18 compared to a net income of $29.3 million, or $0.63 per diluted share, in Q2 FY17. The Company reported non-GAAP adjusted earnings of $49.9 million during the reported quarter compared to $29.7 million in Q2 FY17. Barnes & Noble's earnings beat Wall Street's estimates of $0.91 per share.

Barnes & Noble's adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) was $102.4 million for Q2 FY18 compared to $70.4 million in Q2 FY17, primarily driven by contributions from the MBS and Student Brands acquisitions, and partially offset by the impact from lower comparable store sales at BNC.

Operational Highlights

During Q2 FY18, Barnes & Noble expanded the reach of the Company's Courseware, offering Open Educational Resources (OER) content to approximately 13,000 students at community colleges, four-year public universities, and four-year private universities.

For Q2 FY18, Barnes & Noble continued to recognize benefits from the MBS integration, as MBS contributed $134.9 million in sales and $19.2 million of adjusted EBITDA in the reported quarter.

Barnes & Noble completed the acquisition of Student Brands, a leading direct-to-student subscription-based writing services business, on August 03, 2017, for $57.4 million. Student Brands contributed $4.5 million in sales and $2.4 million of adjusted EBITDA to BNC's results in the reported quarter.

Outlook

For the fiscal year 2018, Barnes & Noble is forecasting sales at BNC to be relatively flat, while BNC comparable store sales are projected to decline in the low- to mid-single digit percentage point range on a y-o-y basis. In addition, the Company expects consolidated sales to be in the band of $2.25 billion to $2.35 billion, before intercompany eliminations.

Barnes & Noble is estimating consolidated adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $105 million to $120 million. Capital expenditure is expected to be approximately $50 million, an increase from the fiscal year 2017, due to new store growth at BNC.

Stock Performance Snapshot

January 05, 2018 - At Friday's closing bell, Barnes & Noble Education's stock declined 4.20%, ending the trading session at $7.76.

Volume traded for the day: 493.46 thousand shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 492.10 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 0.39%; and previous three-month period - up 15.13%

After last Friday's close, Barnes & Noble Education's market cap was at $368.91 million.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 21.03.

The stock is part of the Services sector, categorized under the Specialty Retail, Other industry. This sector was up 0.9% at the end of the session.

SOURCE: Active-Investors