Active-Investors: EX-Dividend Schedule: AT&T Raised its Dividend by 2%; Will Trade Ex-Dividend on January 09, 2018

Dividend Declared

On December 15, 2017, AT&T'S Board of Directors approved a 2.0% increase in the Company's quarterly dividend. AT&T's quarterly dividend will increase from $0.49 to $0.50 per share. The annual dividend will increase from $1.96 to $2.00 per share. The dividend is payable on February 01, 2018, to stockholders of record at the close of business on January 10, 2018.

AT&T's indicated dividend represents a yield of 5.26%, which is more than four times the average dividend yield of 1.22% for the Technology sector. The Company has raised dividend for thirty-four consecutive years.

Dividend Insight

AT&T has a dividend payout ratio of 68.5%, which means that the Company spends approximately $0.69 for dividend distribution out of every $1.00 earned. The dividend payout ratio reflects how much amount a company is returning to shareholders versus how much money it is keeping on hand to reinvest in growth, to pay off debt, and/or to add to its cash reserves.

According to analysts' estimates, AT&T is forecasted to report earnings of $2.951 per share for the next year, which is substantially above its annualized dividend of $2.00 per share.

AT&T's cash from operating activities was $11.1 billion in the third quarter fiscal 2017 and $29.3 billion year-to-date. The Company's capital expenditures were $5.3 billion in the reported quarter and $16.5 billion year-to-date. AT&T's free cash flow was $5.9 billion for the quarter and $12.8 billion year-to-date. The Company's strong financial position indicates its ability to absorb any fluctuations in earnings and cash flow and to sustain the dividend distribution for a long period.

Recent Development for AT&T

On January 04, 2018, AT&T announced that it expects to be the first US company to introduce mobile 5G service in a dozen markets by late 2018. To reach this ambitious milestone, the Company has taken a different approach to transform its network.

AT&T's 5G services will be based on industry standards for 5G. To make this happen, AT&T was one of the key drivers for standards acceleration in 2017. Because of that acceleration, 3GPP, the international wireless standards body, completed key elements of 5G new radio (NR) standards last month. With these specifications now available, hardware, chipset, and device manufacturers can start development, which will allow the Company to provide mobile 5G services sooner.

In addition to plans for offering mobile 5G to consumers this year, AT&T expects to trial 5G technology with businesses of all sizes across industries to help them to transform business operations and create more engaging experiences for their customers.

About AT&T

AT&T provides telecommunications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions; Entertainment Group; Consumer Mobility; and International. The Company was formerly known as SBC Communications Inc. and changed its name to AT&T Inc. in November 2005. AT&T was founded in 1983 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Stock Performance Snapshot

January 05, 2018 - At Friday's closing bell, AT&T's stock slightly climbed 0.37%, ending the trading session at $38.14.

Volume traded for the day: 22.12 million shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 4.35%; previous six-month period - up 3.14%

After last Friday's close, AT&T's market cap was at $235.95 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 18.34.

The stock has a dividend yield of 5.24%.

The stock is part of the Technology sector, categorized under the Telecom Services - Domestic industry. This sector was up 1.0% at the end of the session.

