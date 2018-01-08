sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

The Race to Develop the First Level 5 Car - Emerging and Rapid Advances in Key Autonomous Driving Technologies

DUBLIN, Jan. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Autonomous Cars - The Race to Develop the First Level 5 Car" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Research and Markets Logo

With new players emerging and rapid advances in key autonomous driving technologies, the car and mobility markets are on the verge of major disruptions that are likely to greatly impact how people travel.

Scope of the Report

  • This report presents the underlying technologies needed to achieve automation. It describes the different levels of autonomy and evaluates the potential of such vehicles.
  • It also analyses the strategies of carmakers and Internet players, who are, newcomers to the car market.
  • It then reviews the main drivers and barriers to autonomous car deployment on the market and finally presents sales forecasts for fully autonomous cars

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. General methodology of reports

3. Underlying technologies
3.1. Differences between connected and autonomous cars
3.1.1. Autonomous cars
3.1.2. Connected cars
3.2. Artificial intelligence
3.3. Surroundings detection technology
3.3.1. Lidar
3.3.2. Radar
3.3.3. Cameras
3.3.4. Other sensors
3.4. Connectivity and communication
3.4.1. V2V
3.4.2. V2I
3.4.3. 5G/Cellular V2X
3.4.4. Space-navigation systems
3.4.5. eSIM

4. Issues around autonomous cars
4.1. Levels of autonomous driving
4.2. Autonomous car potential
4.2.1. Safety
4.2.2. Increased convenience
4.2.3. Traffic
4.2.4. Mobility for some non-drivers

5. Strategies
5.1. Major car manufacturers
5.1.1. Overview
5.1.2. General Motors
5.1.3. Ford
5.1.4. BMW
5.1.5. Volkswagen
5.1.6. Tesla
5.2. Internet players
5.2.1. Overview
5.2.2. Google
5.2.3. Apple
5.2.4. Baidu
5.2.5. Uber

6. Autonomous car deployment
6.1. Drivers
6.2. Barriers

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/xnsj5x/the_race_to?w=5

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2018 PR Newswire