

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Responding to the recent press speculation, SOCO International plc (SIA.L) confirmed that, in the context of its stated objective to strategically reshape its business and grow its portfolio, it is evaluating a potential merger of equals with Kuwait Energy.



Discussions with Kuwait Energy's newly-constituted Board of Directors are preliminary and no transaction terms have been agreed.



There can be no certainty that any agreement will be reached between SOCO and Kuwait Energy or its shareholders. SOCO said it will update the market as and when it is appropriate to do so.



