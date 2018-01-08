The activity results of Vilkyskiu pienine AB group will be released as follows:



10th day of each month of 2018 - consolidated sales for the last month;



April 6, 2018 - audited results of activity of 2017;



May 31, 2018 - key performance indicators review for 3 months of 2018;



August 31, 2018 - interim financial statements for 6 months of 2018;



November 30, 2018 - key performance indicators review for 9 months of 2018.



Vilija Milaseviciute Economic and finance director Tel.: +370 441 55 102