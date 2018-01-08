Aarhus, Danmark, 2018-01-08 13:42 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Based on preliminary reporting, Vestas upgrades the expectations for the 2017 free cash flow (excl. investments in marketable securities) to EUR 1,150m-1,250m compared to the previous expectation of EUR 450m-900m. The improvement is primarily driven by a strong order intake.



As announced earlier, the annual report for 2017 will be disclosed on 7 February 2018.



Contact details Vestas Wind Systems A/S, Denmark Patrik Setterberg, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +45 6122 1913



