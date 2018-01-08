Point of Entry Water Treatment Systems Market Worth $9.95 Billion by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, January 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The globalpoint of entry water treatment systems marketis estimated to be valued at USD 9.95 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Growing public awareness towards healthy lifestyle along with increasing water pollution is projected to drive the market over the forecast period.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160524/371361LOGO )



Exponential growth in the global population has exerted considerable pressure on the existing water resources available for human consumption, in turn augmenting the dependence on groundwater owing to its easy availability. However, improper disposal of wastewater generated in agricultural and industrial areas has led to largescale contamination of groundwater in urban areas, enhancing the global point of entry water treatment systems market by 2025. Favorable government regulations to ensure the supply of healthy drinking water is predicted to boost market growth over the forecast period.

The growing investments towards development of efficient point of entry water treatment systems is expected to boost the point of entry water treatment systems market growth in the coming years. Substantial decrease in the cost of components and raw materials, along with favorable regulations and initiatives is expected to boost the point of entry water treatment systems market growth by 2025.

In the technology segment, the reverse osmosis (RO) systems accounted for 18.4% of the global point of entry water treatment systems market share in revenue in 2016. RO technology is established and acknowledged by consumers, contributing significantly to the growth of point of entry water treatment systems market over the forecast period. Filtration methods technology of the point of entry water treatment systems market is projected to be valued at USD 1.51 billion by 2025. Advanced capacity, enhance efficiency, and economical pricing are expected to augment market growth by 2025.

Residential application of the point of entry water treatment systems market was valued at USD 2.01 billion in 2016. Large, multistory houses generally prefer the point of entry technology as it is more economical to install the device at the main water inlet than installing multiple water treatment systems. Non-residential segment accounted for 6.20 million units in 2016. POE water treatment systems have a larger penetration rate in European and North American countries primarily due to its affordable replacement costs and affordable pricing.

Browse full research report with TOC on "Point of Entry Water Treatment Systems Market Analysis, By Technology (RO, Distillation, Disinfection, Filtration, Water Softeners, Others), By Application, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/point-entry-water-treatment-systems-market

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

The U.S. point of entry water treatment systems market, in terms of value, is expected to witness a growth of 3.0% in the coming years. Favorable regulations, along with financial incentives, are expected to augment market growth over the forecast timeframe.

In 2016, the China point of entry water treatment systems market, in terms of volume, accounted over 0.93 million units and is predicted to reach over 2.09 million units by 2025. China is set to witness large scale POE manufacturing activity during the forecast period, owing to increasing demand for more efficient technologies coupled with growing per capita income in the country.

point of entry water treatment systems market, in terms of volume, accounted over 0.93 million units and is predicted to reach over 2.09 million units by 2025. is set to witness large scale POE manufacturing activity during the forecast period, owing to increasing demand for more efficient technologies coupled with growing per capita income in the country. Saudi Arabia point of entry water treatment systems market in terms of volume, is likely to register growth of over 11.8% by 2025. The country has traditionally been a large market for water treatment systems, given its geographically challenging location coupled with limited availability of water resource.

Browse related reports by Grand View Research:

Sodium Thiosulphate Market - https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/sodium-thiosulphate-market

Adsorbents Market - https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/adsorbents-industry

Hydrazine Market - https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/hydrazine-market

Ozone Generation Market - https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/ozone-generation-industry

Grand View Research has segmented the global point of entry water treatment systems market on the basis of technology, application and region:

Technology Outlook (Volume, Million Units; Revenue, USD Billion; 2014 - 2025) Reverse Osmosis systems Distillation systems Disinfection methods Filtration methods Water Softeners Others

ApplicationTypeOutlook (Volume, Million Units; Revenue, USD Billion; 2014 - 2025) Residential Non-residential

Regional Outlook (Volume, Million Units; Revenue, USD Billion; 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany Russia UK Spain Italy Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Australia India Central & South America Brazil Middle East and Africa UAE Saudi Arabia



Read Our Blog By Grand View Research: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/blogs/bulk-chemicals

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, Inc. is a U.S. based market research and consulting company, registered in the State of California and headquartered in San Francisco. Thecompany provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. To help clients make informed business decisions, we offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a range of industries, from technology to chemicals, materials and healthcare.



Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com



Web: http://www.grandviewresearch.com