Xeros Introduces Filtration Innovation to Protect the Environment From Microfibers Created From Home Laundry

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Xeros Technologies (LN: XSG), the developer of polymer technologies which radically improve the sustainability and performance in water-intensive consumer and industrial processes, today announced XFiltra', a new technology that removes microfibers from home laundry wastewater. Xeros is showcasing this transformational home laundry technology at Booth #42552 in the Sands Expo, Level 2, at the Consumer Electronics Show, January 9-12, 2018, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Xeros will also be demonstrating its innovations at the ShowStoppers event at the Wynn Hotel on January 9, 2018.

Today, about 60% of our clothing contains synthetic fibers including yoga pants, fleece coats, workout gear, and even dress shirts to name a few. Synthetic fibers enhance the look and the performance of these garment but new research indicates that these fibers may cause an environmental risk. Every time these garments are washed, they shed tiny plastic microfibers. A 2016 study pioneered by Patagonia Outfitters and conducted by the Bren School of Environmental Science & Management found that a single fleece jacket can shed up to 250,000 microfibers during a single wash. The fibers are so small that they pass through wastewater treatment facilities and enter our streams, rivers, lakes and oceans where they make their way into the food chain.

Rather than require wastewater treatment plants to spend on massive capital improvement projects, Xeros' filtering innovation, XFiltra, greatly reducesmicrofibers from entering the environment by addressing the problem directly where the microfibers are created, in the home washing machine.

XFiltra Filtration Technology

XFiltra is compatible with any home washing machine and features a clever and elegant design for easy cleaning and hassle-free maintenance by homeowners. Filtering home washing machine water has two benefits; protects the environment from harmful microfibers and protects your garments by ensuring they are always washed with cleaner water.

The XFiltra includes an integrated pump, filter and dewatering device. Unfiltered water enters the XFiltra where the microfibers are trapped and are spun dry into a solid disk for easy removal. When the XFiltra is ready for cleaning, just open it up, remove the dry microfiber disk, and place it with your everyday trash.

Click here to see a video of the revolutionary technology in action.

About Xeros Technology Group

Xeros Technology Group plc (LN: XSG) is a platform technology company that is reinventing water intensive industrial and consumer processes by reducing water and chemistry usage with its polymer technologies. Its patented technologies have the capacity to provide material, economic, operational and sustainability improvements that are unattainable with traditional processes. The Group is currently commercializing its intellectual property in three areas: Cleaning Technologies, Tanning Technologies, and Textile Technologies. Xeros has a number of agreements in place with such international organizations as BASF, Hilton, and Wollsdorf Leder. For more information, please visit www.xerostech.com.

The Xeros Logo, Xeros, XOrb, XFiltra, and XDrum are trademarks of the Xeros group of companies.

