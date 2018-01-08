D-Link Wi-Fi Router Powered by McAfee Will Automatically Protect Connected Home Devices

D-Link AC2600 Wi-Fi Router Powered by McAfee and Intel's Connected Home Technology Combines High-Performance Networking, Instant Protection and Easy Setup

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --D-Link and McAfee today announced the D-Link AC2600 Wi-Fi Router Powered by McAfee (DIR-2680), an all-in-one solution that automatically increases security for devices on the home network and delivers on both companies' vision to address the pressing need for online security as people's lives become increasingly connected. The comprehensive solution includes D-Link's high-performance dual-band 802.11ac router with MU-MIMO technology that enhances network capacity and efficiency for users, McAfee Secure Home Platform that automatically protects all devices connected to the network, and the Intel Home Wi-Fi Chipset WAV500 Series to deliver robust Wi-Fi connectivity to numerous connected devices at the same time, running a range of high-bandwidth applications.

The number of connected devices in the home has skyrocketed - from tablets and gaming consoles, to IP surveillance cameras, smart door locks, and more. By 2020, Gartner estimates there will be 20 billion connected things, and their role and influence is set to dramatically increase over the next 10 years1. They've also raised a new crop of security issues, as Internet of Things (IoT) devices are subject to attacks just like any other connected device like a PC or smartphone. The new D-Link AC2600 Wi-Fi Router Powered by McAfee immediately and automatically helps secure all connected devices at the network level in a home, including non-display IoT devices, providing an additional layer of protection from potential hackers and for members of the home using devices and accessing online content.

"We're on the forefront of preventing and fighting cybercrime as consumers need to feel safe and protected as cyber threats continue to rise," saidJohn Giamatteo, executive vice president, consumer business group, McAfee. "Our partnership with D-Link helps consumers benefit from both increased connectivity and peace of mind knowing that their connected devices are protected."

McAfee's Global Threat Intelligence features adaptable machine learning that protects by preventing, detecting, and correcting malicious malware and attacks, which enables a safer internet browsing experience for consumers. Designed for families and smart home owners looking for the ultimate home networking without sacrificing privacy and security, the DIR-2680 keeps connected devices safer from unwanted intrusions and thefts. Additionally, comprehensive parental control features provide customized protection for children in the household. The DIR-2680 is easily set up with the D-Link Wi-Fi app and can be managed from anywhere with the McAfee Secure Home Platform app.

"As the number of connected devices in homes increases, consumers are increasingly concerned about online security threats. D-Link teamed up with McAfee and Intel to address these concerns with a powerful, easy to manage, all-in-one solution," said Anny Wei, D-Link president and CEO. "The new AC2600 Wi-Fi Router Powered by McAfee is our solution for consumers to help protect their homes and children from evolving online threats."

"As consumers bring more devices and connected activities into their homes, they expect reliable, secure connectivity," said Dan Artusi, vice president and general manager, Connected Home Division, Intel. "We are working closely with industry leaders like D-Link to develop solutions that make home networks faster, smarter and more secure to ultimately enable new immersive smart home experiences."

Additional Features and Benefits:

Comprehensive Security Made Simple

Easy set up and instant protection for all devices with full control from anywhere



End-to-end protection designed to help prevent, detect and correct potential threats



Superior Performance Without Compromise

Enjoy streaming HD video and lightning-fast downloads with dual-band 802.11ac with MU-MIMO performance



Intel Home Wi-Fi Chipset allows support for up to 128 simultaneously connected devices, delivering robust Wi-Fi connectivity even as the number of devices grows in the home



Connected Home Protection

Real-time monitoring for a safer browsing experience and powerful security for IoT device protection



Comprehensive Parental Controls

Customized protection for every child, including personalized content filters and screen time controls



Machine Learning

McAfee's Global Threat Intelligence provides an adaptable solution that blocks malware, and malicious websites



Serious Protection Needs Serious Power

The wireless traffic is fully offloaded to the Intel Home Wi-Fi Chipset, so that the IntelAnyWAN' SoC - the primary computing engine in the router - is freed up for software and security functions.

Availability

The DIR-2680 AC2600 Wi-Fi Router Powered by McAfee will be available for purchase in Q2 2018. The router will be on display at CES in the Intel booth for public viewing.

1 Source: Gartner, "Three Ways to Listen to the Voice of 'Things' in the IoT", Jim Davies et al. 7 November 2017

About McAfee

McAfee is one of the world's leading independent cybersecurity companies. Inspired by the power of working together, McAfee creates business and consumer solutions that make the world a safer place. www.mcafee.com.

About D-Link

D-Link is a global leader in connecting people, businesses and cities. We aim to connect more homes, small businesses, medium to large-sized enterprises, and service providers. D-Link implements and supports unified network solutions that integrate capabilities in switching, wireless, broadband, storage, IP surveillance, and cloud-based network management. An award-winning designer, developer, and manufacturer, D-Link has grown from a group of seven friends since its founding in 1986 in Taiwan to more than 2,000 employees worldwide.

