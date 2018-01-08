Orangetheory Expands into the North and Midlands of England

Deal with master franchisee, Wellcomm Health and Fitness, will open untapped market to rapidly-growing leader in heart rate-based group/personal interval training

DERBYSHIRE, England and BOCA RATON, Florida, Jan. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Orangetheory the world's fastest-growing franchise company, is bringing its unique blend of sweat and science to the North and Midlands regions of England.

Wellcomm Health and Fitness Ltd, has signed a master franchise agreement to open 40 Orangetheory studios in the North and Midlands, covering areas as far north as Northumberland, as far south as Buckinghamshire, and all the counties and cities in between. When the first two studios open in 2018, in it will mark the debut of the unique and scientifically-backed Orangetheory concept in the region.

In April 2017, the company entered the United Kingdom market by announcing it would open 70 studios over the next decade in southern England, including London.

"Orangetheory is the workout for everyone - all ages and all fitness levels can try it and be successful," said Dave Long, co-founder and chief executive officer of Orangetheory. "After our Wellcom partners tried a class, they became passionate about bringing our innovative and scientifically-proven fitness approach to the North and Midlands. Together, we are building a healthier world and are helping others live a longer, more vibrant life."

Wellcomm Health and Fitness co-founder and Chairman Mike Dixon, was first drawn to Orangetheory's personalized, 60-minute metabolic workouts and energetic fitness environment as a member of its studios in Sarasota, Florida. Mike joined with Alistair Firth, CEO, and two non-executive partners Debra Martin and Colin Wright, to form Wellcomm so they could bring Orangetheory's one-of-a-kind, heart rate-based interval training based on Excess Post-Exercise Oxygen Consumption (EPOC) to an untapped market.

"Based on our personal experience with the Orangetheory, we saw an amazing opportunity to bring this unprecedented training methodology to the North and Midlands of England," said Alistair Firth. "We believe that consumers here, like us, will see the value and the fun in Orangetheory's pioneering cardiovascular and strength training."

Orangetheory launched its first studio in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., in 2010, has rapidly expanded to nearly 857 studios in 47 U.S. states and 16 countries - with another 500 studios in the development pipeline. The 60-minute, five-zone heart-rate monitored interval training concept has helped tens of thousands of members lose weight, get toned and meet their overall fitness goals in a short amount of time. The fitness franchise expects to reach 1150 open studios in 2018.

About Wellcomm Health and Fitness Ltd

Based in Derbyshire, England, Wellcomm Health and Fitness Ltd is the Orangetheory master franchisee in the North and Midlands regions of England. It plans to open 40 Orangetheory studios in that region, beginning in 2018. For more information contact Alistair Firth at firthas@gmail.com or on 07789 644818.

About Orangetheory

Orangetheory(www.orangetheoryfitness.com) is a scientifically designed, one-of-a-kind, group personal training workout broken into intervals of cardiovascular and strength training. Backed by the science of excess post-exercise oxygen consumption (EPOC), Orangetheory's heart-rate-monitored workouts are designed to get participants within the target-training zone of 84 percent to 91 percent of their heart rate, which stimulates metabolism and increases energy. Led by highly skilled coaches, each Orangetheory workout incorporates endurance, strength and power elements through a variety of equipment including treadmills, rowing machines, TRXsuspension training and free weights. The result is more energy, visible toning and the 'Orange Effect' - where participants keep burning calories for up to 36 hours post-workout (the Orangetheory 'afterburn') for an average of 500+ total calories burned per every 60-minute workout. The company was ranked #60 inInc. magazine's Fastest Growing Private Companies list, #11 onEntrepreneurmagazine's Fastest Growing Franchises list and #225 inEntrepreneur's2016 Franchise 500list of the top franchises in the world. Visitwww.otffranchise.comfor area developer and franchise opportunities.