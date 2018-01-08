Airbiquity and Arity Bring Over-the-Air (OTA) Software and Data Management with Upgradable Edge Analytics to the Connected Car Industry

Leaders in Connected Vehicle Services and Data Analytics Team Up to Provide Market-Leading Automotive Solutions and Accelerate the Future of Mobility

SEATTLE, Jan. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Airbiquity a global leader in connected vehicle services, and Arity, the technology company founded by The Allstate Corporation focused on making transportation safer, smarter, and more useful for everyone, today announced an initiative to integrate Airbiquity's OTAmatic' over-the-air (OTA) software and data management offering with Arity's driving behavior analytics modules.

This integration results in a secure and highly scalable multi-ECU software update and data management offering that will improve the processing of embedded data, both on the vehicle "edge" and in the cloud, for optimal driving behavior and analytics capabilities for companies across transportation. The future of mobility is rapidly changing and together these two companies will help businesses maintain a competitive advantage while providing consumers with more efficient transportation options.

Connected vehicles are increasingly dependent on software and data analytics to power the next generation of advanced driver assistance systems, vehicle-to-everything (V2X) integrations, autonomous vehicle systems, and expanding services, ecosystems, and monetization models. Combined with the rising intricacy of executing software update and data management campaigns for millions of vehicles around the world, automakers and suppliers need a secure and highly scalable over-the-air (OTA) software update and data management solution complete with dynamic, upgradable data analytics capabilities.

Together both companies have created a market-leading OTA service delivery platform that keeps vehicle software up-to-date, collects and transmits driving data from the vehicle into the cloud, and efficiently leverages cloud processing and edge analytics. It also allows automakers and their customers to draw actionable insights from vehicles in real-time without overburdening data transmission volumes and incurring extra expense. This joint solution can also enhance usage based insurance, driver scoring, accident prediction, shared mobility analytics services, and predictive vehicle diagnostics.

"There is an enormous trove of value in vehicle data that is currently limited by the cost of transferring data over mobile networks," said John Tuttle, Vice President of Engineering at Airbiquity. "Pre-processing data in the vehicle is an efficient way to address this problem and provide a significant business outcome for automakers and suppliers. Our partnership with Arity demonstrates how upgradeable edge analytics via Airbiquity's OTAmatic platform elegantly addresses this market opportunity."

"Modern airplanes can generate half a terabyte of data per flight. Connected and autonomous vehicles will be no different and will also generate significant data per vehicle and across fleets. As the industry looks to create a more engaging, safer and useful transportation system we will need a mix of capabilities to both act on locally processed data insights and the flexibility to determine what we want back in the cloud," said Gary Hallgren, President at Arity. "This partnership with Airbiquity demonstrates how Arity insights can be run at the edge, on your own platform or in the cloud. With the increased access to embedded data directly from vehicles provided by the OTAmatic platform, we will continue to innovate and provide more meaningful insights that drivers and solution providers need to make crucial decisions on the fly."

Airbiquity and Arity will provide demonstrations of the joint technology integration and OTA software, data, and analytics management solution during CES 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada from January 9-12 in the Allstate CES North Hall Exhibit 3302.

About Airbiquity

Airbiquity is a global leader in connected vehicle services and pioneer in the development and engineering of automotive telematics technology. At the forefront of automotive innovation, Airbiquity operates the industry's most advanced cloud-based connected vehicle service delivery platform, Choreo', and supports all leading use cases including over-the-air (OTA) software and data management. Working with Airbiquity, automakers and automotive suppliers are deploying highly scalable, reliable, and manageable connected vehicle services meeting the safety, entertainment, and convenience needs of their customers in over 60 countries around the world. Learn more about Airbiquity at www.airbiquity.com or join the conversation@airbiquity. Airbiquity is a trademark of Airbiquity Inc.

About Arity

Arity is a technology company focused on making transportation smarter, safer and more useful for everyone. It transforms large amounts of data into actionable insights to help partners better predict risk and make smarter decisions in real time. The Arity platform was built on more than 30 billion miles of historical driving data with more than a million active telematics connections and over 7 years of data directly from cars. Arity was founded by The Allstate Corporation in 2016 and has offices in Northern Ireland, India, and Chicago's Merchandise Mart.

