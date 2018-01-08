MediaTek Unveils Its Edge AI Platform & AI Technology For Cross Platform Consumer Devices

From smartphones, smart home, and autos, MediaTek will enable edge AI everywhere and bring AI efficiency to devices consumers use everyday

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- MediaTek, a global semiconductor leader, today detailed its ongoing AI platform strategy to enable AI edge computing with its NeuroPilot AI platform. Through a combination of hardware and software, an AI processing unit (APU), and NeuroPilot SDK, MediaTek will bring AI across its wide-ranging technology portfolio - a portfolio that powers 1.5 billion consumer products a year across smartphones, smart homes, autos and more.

MediaTek's current AI solutions for voice assistants, TVs and autonomous cars, will be showcased at CES where the company is demonstrating the power of AI and how it's redefining today's consumer devices.

"2018 is a new era in device innovation. MediaTek is committed to enabling our partners and customers with technology advancements consumers demand through the power of AI integration with our chipsets," said Jerry Yu, Corporate Vice President and General Manager of the Home Entertainment Business Group, MediaTek. "AI enhanced technology is quickly becoming part of the consumers' every day experience. MediaTek's AI platform is designed for today's smart devices and to pave the way for an AI- powered future."

Industry analysts suggest the AI industry will top $14 billion by 2023. Device makers across platforms are working to incorporate AI into more devices and need solutions that still deliver processing power, maintain battery life and are cost effective. Connected devices also now require more computing power at the edge rather than in the cloud for faster response times.

With those market and technology demands in mind, MediaTek's NeuroPilot AI platform is focused on several key areas:

Edge AI Enabler - MediaTek brings AI closer to the chipset level - for devices at the edge of computing - where deep learning and intelligent decision need to happen faster. This creates a strong hybrid of an edge-to-cloud AI computing solution.

- MediaTek brings AI closer to the chipset level - for devices at the edge of computing - where deep learning and intelligent decision need to happen faster. This creates a strong hybrid of an edge-to-cloud AI computing solution. Edge AI Efficiency - Through a balance of performance and power efficiency - a hallmark of MediaTek chipsets - MediaTek makes implementing and running AI applications efficient and practical across devices.

- Through a balance of performance and power efficiency - a hallmark of MediaTek chipsets - MediaTek makes implementing and running AI applications efficient and practical across devices. Enhanced AI - MediaTek's platform uses AI to enhance features and applications people use every day in mobile devices and at home like intelligent camera imaging and voice and image detection or recognition.

- MediaTek's platform uses AI to enhance features and applications people use every day in mobile devices and at home like intelligent camera imaging and voice and image detection or recognition. Supports Mainstream AI Frameworks - MediaTek's AI solution operates in concert with existing neural processing SDKs including Google TensorFlow, Caffe, Amazon MXNet, Sony NNabla and more. At the OS level, MediaTek offers support for Android and Linux.

- MediaTek's AI solution operates in concert with existing neural processing SDKs including Google TensorFlow, Caffe, Amazon MXNet, Sony NNabla and more. At the OS level, MediaTek offers support for Android and Linux. Software & Hardware Solution - Along with designing chipset level AI technology - Artificial Intelligence Processing Unit (APU) - MediaTek will introduce an AI SDK. It will allow developers access to SOC level functions to build AI applications and solutions across MediaTek chipsets and MediaTek powered devices.

"Our customers and consumers want truly intelligent devices. From taking better photographs through the power of AI processing algorithms, to improved voice and face recognition and accurate sensor information for autonomous driving, AI and machine learning is the technology to drive consumer products forward," said Yu. "With our broad range of chipsets, backed by our current and newly developed AI framework, MediaTek is poised to be a full ecosystem AI solution provider."

As the industry leaders in developing low power, high efficiency and highly integrated SoCs, MediaTek is defining itself as the edge AI enabler. MediaTek is building on its history of SoC designs supporting the broadest range of consumer products, from smartphones, routers, and smart TVs, to voice assistants, Wi-Fi cameras and more. MediaTek will showcase its rich ecosystem of MediaTek powered devices including those with existing AI capabilities like:

Amazon Echo

Android O DTV

Belkin Wemo Smart Plug

MediaTek Whole Home Coverage Router (MT7622 + MT7615x(n))

With its AI platform, MediaTek continues to fulfill its mission of democratizing technology, making the best technology affordable and available to everyone to change the way people connect and interact with the world around them. For more information visit: www.mediatek.com

Supporting quote

In 2015, Sony, a global consumer electronics powerhouse and MediaTek strategic partner, selected the MediaTek SoC and Android TV as the platform to deliver new experiences by key partners to their customers. Sony has since introduced voice search with Android TV, Dolby Vision and 4K HDR with Netflix and Amazon.

"Since Sony's entrance to the Smart TV market in 2015, we have continued to work in tandem with MediaTek to power our products," said Mr. Kazuo Kii, Deputy President, Sony Visual Products Inc.. "They have consistently provided superior SoC performance and support and we look forward to collaborating with them in age of AI."

About MediaTek Inc.

MediaTek Incorporated (TWSE: 2454) is a global fabless semiconductor company that enables 1.5 billion connected devices a year. We are a market leader in developing innovative systems-on-chip (SoC) for mobile device, home entertainment, connectivity and IoT products. Our dedication to innovation has positioned us as a driving market force in several key technology areas, including highly power-efficient mobile technologies and advanced multimedia solutions across a broad range of products such as smartphones, tablets, digital televisions, OTT boxes, wearables and automotive solutions. MediaTek empowers and inspires people to expand their horizons and more easily achieve their goals through smart technology. We call this idea Everyday Genius and it drives everything we do. Visit www.mediatek.com for more information.

CONTACT: MediaTek Press Office: PR@mediatek.com; Kevin Keating, MediaTek, +1- 206-321-7295,

10188 Telesis Ct #500, San Diego, CA 92121, USA; Joey Lee, MediaTek, +886 3-567-0766 # 31602, No. 1, Dusing 1st Rd., Hsinchu Science Park, Hsinchu City 30078, Taiwan