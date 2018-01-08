Global White Spirits Markets 2017-2022: Market will Grow to $7.5 Billion, from $5.5 Billion in 2017

DUBLIN, Jan. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "White Spirits: Global Markets to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The Global Market for White Spirits is Estimated to Reach $7.5 Billion in 2022 from Nearly $5.5 Billion in 2017 at a CAGR of 6.6% for 2017-202

Report Includes:

An overview of the global markets for white spirits as well as the expected consumption.

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, estimates for 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022.

Coverage of the market in terms of value, based on products, applications, technologies, and regions.

Information on major market drivers, including modest jet kerosene prices, demand from the paints and coatings industry, and improving global economic conditions.

Detailed analysis of major trends, challenges and supplier landscapes.

Company profiles of major players in the industry.

Report Scope:



The scope of this report is comprehensive, covering the present status and future prospects for the white spirits market in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and the rest of the world (ROW). The ROW region includes all countries in the Middle East and Africa.



The values presented in the forecast tables represent the value (in millions of dollars) and volume (in tons) of the white spirits markets. All growth rates mentioned in the tables and the text are based on projected CAGRs from 2017 through 2022. Estimated values used are based on manufacturers' total revenues, unadjusted for inflation.



The market is categorized by white spirit types, applications and regional markets. The estimated values have been derived from the total revenues of manufacturers.



The report also includes a detailed analysis of major white spirit vendors, as well as corporate profiles.



Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation.

Highlights:

The global market for white spirits reached nearly $5.3 billion in 2016. This market is estimated to reach $7.5 billion in 2022 from nearly $5.5 billion in 2017 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6% for 2017-2022.

in 2016. This market is estimated to reach in 2022 from nearly in 2017 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6% for 2017-2022. Paint thinner market is expected to grow from $1.5 billion in 2017 to nearly $2.2 billion in 2022 at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2017 through 2022.

in 2017 to nearly in 2022 at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2017 through 2022. Cleaning solvent market is expected to grow from nearly $1.3 billion in 2017 to $1.8 billion in 2022 at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2017 through 2022.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Intended Audience

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst's Credentials

2 Summary and Highlights



3 Market and Chemical Background

Properties of White Spirits

Types of White Spirits

Type 1 (Hydrodesulphurization)

Type 2 (Solvent Extraction)

Type 3 (Hydrogenation)

Type 0 (Distillation Fraction with No Further Treatment)

Grades of White Spirits

Applications of White Spirits

Paint Thinner

Cleaning Solvent

Degreasing Solvent

Fuel

Disinfectant

Others

Advantages and Disadvantages of White Spirits

Advantages

Disadvantages

Manufacturing Process of White Spirits

Kerosene Treatment

Mercaptan Removal (Sweetening)

4 Global Market for White Spirits

Global Market for White Spirits by Grade Type

Global Market for White Spirits by Application

Global Market for White Spirits by Region

Global Market for White Spirits by Product Type and Application

Global Market for Type 1 White Spirits by Application

Global Market for Type 2 White Spirits by Application

Global Market for Type 3 White Spirits by Application

Global Market for Type 0 White Spirits by Application

Global Market for White Spirits by Grade Type and Application

Global Market for Low Flash Grade White Spirits by Application

Global Market for Regular Flash Grade White Spirits by Application

Global Market for High Flash Grade White Spirits by Application

5 Global Market for White Spirits by Product Type and Region

Global Market for Type 1 White Spirits by Region

Global Market for Type 2 White Spirits by Region

Global Market for Type 3 White Spirits by Region

Global Market for Type 0 White Spirits by Region

Global Market for White Spirits by Grade Type and Region

Global Market for Low Flash Grade White Spirits by Region

Global Market for Regular Flash Grade White Spirits by Region

Global Market for High Flash Grade White Spirits by Region

Global Market for White Spirits by Application and Region

Global Market for White Spirits in Paint Thinner by Region

Global Market for White Spirits in Cleaning Solvent by Region

Global Market for White Spirits in Degreasing Solvent by Region

Global Market for White Spirits in Fuel by Region

Global Market for White Spirits in Disinfectants by Region

Global Market for White Spirits in Other Applications by Region

6 Global Market for White Spirit Product Types by Application and Region

Global Market for Type 1 White Spirits by Application Type and Region

Global Market for Type 1 White Spirits for Paint Thinner by Region

Global Market for Type 1 White Spirits for Cleaning Solvents by Region

Global Market for Type 1 White Spirits for Degreasing Solvents by Region

Global Market for Type 1 White Spirits for Fuel by Region

Global Market for Type 1 White Spirits for Disinfectants by Region

Global Market for Type 1 White Spirits for Other Applications by Region

Global Market for Type 2 White Spirits by Application Type and Region

Global Market for Type 2 White Spirits for Paint Thinner by Region

Global Market for Type 2 White Spirits for Cleaning Solvents by Region

Global Market for Type 2 White Spirits for Degreasing Solvents by Region

Global Market for Type 2 White Spirit for Fuel by Region

Global Market for Type 2 White Spirits for Disinfectant by Region

Global Market for Type 2 White Spirits for Other Applications by Region

Global Market for Type 3 White Spirits by Application Type and Region

Global Market for Type 3 White Spirits for Paint Thinner by Region

Global Market for Type 3 White Spirits for Cleaning Solvent by Region

Global Market for Type 3 White Spirits for Degreasing Solvent by Region

Global Market for Type 3 White Spirits for Fuel by Region

Global Market for Type 3 White Spirits for Disinfectant by Region

Global Market for Type 3 White Spirits for Other Applications by Region

Global Market for Type 0 White Spirits by Application Type and Region

Global Market for Type 0 White Spirits for Paint Thinner by Region

Global Market for Type 0 White Spirits for Cleaning Solvent by Region

Global Market for Type 0 White Spirits for Degreasing Solvent by Region

Global Market for Type 0 White Spirits for Fuel by Region

Global Market for Type 0 White Spirits for Disinfectant by Region

Global Market for Type 0 White Spirits for Other Applications by Region

7 Patent Review and Industry Drivers

Recent Patents Related to White Spirits

Industry Drivers

Paint and Coatings Industry

Growing Demand for Cleaning and Degreasing Solvents

Growing Demand for Oil Exploration

8 Company Profiles



Al Sanea Chemical Products

BKM Resources Inc.

Bruchem Inc.

CEPSA

DHC Solvent Chemie Gmbh

Ganga Rasayanie Pvt Ltd.

GSB Chemicals Co. Pvt. Ltd.

Haltermann Carless Deutschland Gmbh

Hubbard-Hall

ICPC UAE

Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd.

Jasco

Kandla Energy & Chemicals Ltd.

Kapco Petroleum Industries Fzc

KH Chemicals

Klean-Strip

Kuwait International Factory

Maleta Cyclic Distillation LLC OU

Mehta Petro Refineries Ltd.

Neste OYJ

Penta Manufacturing Company

PT Pertamina

Recochem Inc.

Scandinavian Formulas

Seidler Chemical Co. Inc.

Shell Chemicals

Solvent Solutions LLC.

Stockmeier Chemie Gmbh & Co. KG

Total S.A.

Veckridge Chemical

Wintersun Chemical

