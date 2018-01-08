Barceló Bávaro Announces Two Events to Celebrate the Super Bowl and Valentine's Day

RIO DE JANEIRO, January 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Barceló Bávaro Grand Resort has prepared a month of February full of special events to enjoy with family and couples. To continue the New Year full of modern experiences, the hotel complex located in Punta Cana (Dominican Republic) has organized two key dates: The Super Bowl and Valentine's Day. Some of the activities that await guests in this Caribbean paradise are focused on family and couples, such as having fun in the beach, in the pool and in the nightclub.

The Spanish resort Barceló Bávaro Grand Resort presents its calendar of activities for February to live up the accommodation in its hotel complex, next to one of the ten best beaches in the world. The new season will give prominence to the days 4th and 14th February, two full days of activities to celebrate the Super Bowl and Valentine, respectively.

American football fans will spend a memorable 4th of February with the celebration of the Super Bowl. On this 52nd edition, an event has been organized so that visitors can spend an unforgettable day thanks to a special day program: The broadcast of the game on the giant screen of Disco Bavaro, the Strikers Sportsbar and Blackjack screens, and the Show Night of Circus. The day begins with several games at Palapa Beach, to continue celebrating at the semi-Olympic pool and it finishes at the disco, enjoying the excitement of the game.

And for the most romantic day of the year, the Hotel presents a special day program, a special show with ballet and orchestra, as well as the Disco Bávaro Fiesta Valentine, with models and dancers dressed for the occasion. From 11:00h in the morning on the 14th of February, couples will participate in some original Olympic Games and enjoy a unique party in the pool, as well as classes and dance contest. With the Valentine's Special Show and the subsequent celebration, this Lover Day will be a great experience.

The Super Bowl and Valentine's Day are two events that need to be marked on the calendar as well as the stay at Barceló Bávaro Grand Resort, enjoying the exclusive accommodation with the best plans to repeat each year.

