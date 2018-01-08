Glance Technologies to be Featured on CEO Clips on CBC's Documentary Channel

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, January 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Glance Technologies Inc. (CSE: GET.CN / CSE: GET.WT / OTCQB: GLNNF / FKT: GJT) announces that BTV's CEO Clips, a series of short video profiles on innovative publicly traded companies across North America, will feature Glance on CBC's Documentary Channel beginning January 8 to January 21, 2018, Monday - Friday between the hours of 6am - 12am. The video can be viewed at: http://reut.rs/2zfXbUy .

Further online distribution through BTV's CEO Clips include: BNN.ca, Thomson Reuters Insider Network Terminals, Yahoo Finance, TSX, Globe Investor, Stockwatch, Bloomberg, Stockhouse.com and BTV's YouTube channel.

About CBC's Documentary Channel and BTV

CBC's Doc Channel is a digital television station devoted to showing the best documentaries from Canada and around the world.

BTV-Business Television and CEO Clips produce and house the largest library of company video features and campaigns for publicly traded companies for broadcast on TV and financial sites. Contact info@b-tv.com

About Glance Technologies Inc.

Glance Technologies owns and operates Glance Pay, a streamlined payment system that revolutionizes how smartphone users choose where to shop, order goods and services, make payments, access digital receipts, redeem digital deals, earn great rewards & interact with merchants. Glance offers targeted in-app marketing,geo targeteddigital coupons, customer feedback, in-merchant messaging and custom rewards programs. The Glance Pay mobile payment system consists of proprietary technology, which includes user apps available for free downloads in IOS (Apple) and Android formats, merchant manager apps, a large scale technology hosting environment with sophisticated anti-fraud technology and lightning fast payment processing.Glance Pay has entered into significant licensing agreements with Active Pay Distribution Inc., CannapayFinancial Inc. and Euro Asia Pay Holdings Inc. It also owns an end-to-end blockchain solution for a rewards-based cryptocurrency which is currently being integrated into the Glance Pay app.

For more information about Glance, please go tohttp://www.glance.tech.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (collectively "forward- looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward- looking information is typically identified by words such as: "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "potentially" and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. Glance cautions investors that any forward-looking information provided by Glance is not a guarantee of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking complete discussion of such risk factors and their potential effects which may be accessed through the Glance's profile on SEDAR at http://www.sedar.com.

