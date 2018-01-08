LTE for IoT chipmaker Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) announced that Asiatelco, Shanghai-based maker of wireless access devices for carriers worldwide, has selected Sequans' Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT platform to design LTE modules and devices targeting markets in North America, China, and Australia. The first device to become available is the Asiatelco LM91-MV module, which supports carrier frequencies in North American market, but is software upgradeable to support any carrier frequency in a Single-SKU using Sequans' innovative SAW-less radio design architecture.

"Sequans has a commanding leadership in LTE for IoT and their Monarch chip is clearly the leading LTE Cat M1 chip in the world," said Jason Ding, Asiatelco CEO. "Monarch is a mature and operator-certified solution that delivers the level of power, performance, size, and worldwide interoperability that will rapidly grow the market. In addition to the new module, we are designing a variety of Monarch-based devices, including OBDII, and other IoT tracker and sensor devices for North America, and we will replicate this in Asia as Asian operators move to adopt LTE-M into their networks."

Asiatelco's LM91-MV module is an ultra small LGA module delivering LTE-M 3GPP Release 13 connectivity and operating with a single LTE antenna on LTE bands 4 and 13 for North America. Sequans' Monarch LTE Platform provides full support for power saving mode (PSM) and extended discontinuous reception (eDRX) to enable the long battery life needed by many IoT use cases, and it provides the enhanced coverage modes defined in the standard that extend coverage for deep-indoor and remote deployments. Monarch comprises baseband, RF, power management, and RAM, all integrated into a single, tiny 6.5 x 8.5 mm package. In addition, the chip supports advanced features such as programmable RF filtering for global band support in a single SKU, and proprietary dynamic power management technology enabling battery life of 10+ years.

"Asiatelco is an innovative company known for excellence in engineering design from modules to full turnkey solutions," said Danny Kedar, VP of Sequans IoT business unit. "We have been working closely with Asiatelco for more than two years on several devices already in production, and we are very pleased to see this new LTE-M module in certification with the first group of U.S. carriers. We look forward to our continued work with Asiatelco on new designs coming in 2018."

The Asiatelco LM91-MV module is available now. For sales information, please contact sales@asiatelco.com.

See Sequans at CES 2018, January 9-12 in Las Vegas; contact us at events@sequans.com to schedule a meeting.

Forward looking statements

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) is a leading provider of single-mode 4G LTE semiconductor solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) and a wide range of broadband data devices. Founded in 2003, Sequans has developed and delivered seven generations of 4G technology and its chips are certified and shipping in 4G networks around the world. Today, Sequans offers two LTE product lines: StreamrichLTE, optimized for feature-rich mobile computing and home/portable router devices, and StreamliteLTE, optimized for M2M devices and other connected devices for the IoT. Sequans is based in Paris, France with additional offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Israel, Hong Kong, Singapore, Sweden, Taiwan, South Korea, and China. Visit Sequans online at www.sequans.com; www.facebook.com/sequans; www.twitter.com/sequans

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180108005153/en/

Contacts:

Sequans Communications S.A.

Sequans media relations:

Kimberly Tassin, +1-425-736-0569

Kimberly@sequans.com

or

Sequans investor relations:

Claudia Gatlin, +1-212-830-9080

claudia@sequans.com