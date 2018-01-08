Successful Manufacturing of SPEAR T-cells for a Patient at its Navy Yard Site and Agreement with Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult to Increase Vector Manufacturing Capacity



PHILADELPHIA and OXFORD, United Kingdom, 2018-01-08 14:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq:ADAP), a leader in T-cell therapy to treat cancer, today announced that it has successfully manufactured the first SPEAR T-cells for a patient at its Navy Yard facility in Philadelphia. In addition, Adaptimmune announced an agreement with Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult for vector production in the UK, which will ensure vector supply for its ongoing and future clinical studies.



"We are making great strides to becoming a fully integrated cell therapy company. Our Navy Yard facility is now fully operational producing SPEAR T-cells for patients. In addition, we have vector supply into 2019, and the initiation of our own vector manufacturing capability at the Catapult facility will extend vector supply further," said James Noble, Adaptimmune's Chief Executive Officer. "We will continue to work with our cell manufacturing partner PCT, now part of Hitachi, where we have dedicated space and personnel for production of our SPEAR T-cells, as well as our other vector suppliers. Having these dedicated resources both in-house and through external partnerships is essential to ensure our future success as a fully integrated cell therapy company."



First SPEAR T-cells manufactured at the Navy Yard The first SPEAR T-cells have been successfully manufactured by the Adaptimmune team at our own Navy Yard headquarters for a patient in the first dose cohort of the ongoing MAGE-A4 multiple tumor study in bladder, melanoma, head & neck, ovarian, non-small cell lung, esophageal, and gastric cancers.



The manufacturing facility at the Navy Yard can deliver cells for up to 300 patients per year, with the possibility of expansion that would enable manufacture for up to 1000 patients per year. In addition to production at its wholly-owned manufacturing facility at the Navy Yard, Adaptimmune will continue working with the PCT team to manufacture SPEAR T-cells.



Vector supply extended to beyond 2020 The agreement, which was executed on January 5, 2018 with Cell and Gene Therapy (CGT) Catapult, will enable Adaptimmune to have its own dedicated vector manufacturing space in the UK. It will ensure vector supply production beyond 2020 for ongoing studies with all three SPEAR T-cell therapies, MAGE-A4, MAGE-A10 and AFP.



The module, in which Adaptimmune will use its own novel vector manufacturing process and be responsible for operation of the manufacturing process, is located in the UK-based CGT Manufacturing Centre. The CGT manufacturing Centre is a Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) facility designed to enable the development of commercial scale manufacturing systems in cell and gene therapy by offering a full suite of GMP facilities, support and expertise.



