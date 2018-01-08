Industry-first consumption-based pricing that enables cable operators to offer high-speed broadband services with greater simplicity and reduced business risk



LAS VEGAS, 2018-01-08 14:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CES -- Cisco today announced a new, highly flexible DOCSIS licensing plan for its cable operator customers using the Cisco Converged Broadband Router (cBR-8) platform to deliver high-speed broadband, video, and voice services.



Infinite Broadband Unlocked (IBU) is the first licensing program of its kind in the cable industry designed to help cable operators compete with fiber-to-the-home systems. With this new program, Cisco aims to improve the economics of offering multi-gigabit services via distributed access cable architectures employing Remote PHY (RPHY) technology.



The new Cisco IBU licensing program allows cable operators to focus on business outcomes by simplifying license acquisition and management. Unlike traditional licensing models for converged cable access platform (CCAP) devices, which require cable operators to purchase large numbers of new bandwidth licenses for every service group where they want to offer the expanded service, IBU has only one license type based on bandwidth consumption. For the first time, cable operators have the capability to provision all of the capacity of their CCAP platforms without restrictions or upfront licensing expense.



IBU offers compelling business benefits to cable operators, helping them:



-- Provision and promote multi-gigabit service tiers across their footprints without the risk of stranding capital -- Simplify service group splits and video/data convergence by eliminating the need to purchase additional license types.



IBU licensing is aligned to the number of subscribers across the network, so license investment is highly aligned to revenues. This makes licensing investment much more predictable and simpler to manage.



"IBU helps cable operators be more competitive and gain subscriber market share," said Sean Welch, vice president and general manager, Cable Access, Service Provider Business, Cisco. "We have listened carefully to our customers, and with this new offer we have specifically focused on making DOCSIS licensing simple and aligned with their business objectives."



The IBU licensing plan is available for current and new Cisco cBR-8 customers worldwide.



Cisco is leading the disruption in the industry with our technology innovations in systems, silicon, optics and security, and our unrivalled expertise in mass-scale networking, automation, optical, cable access, video, and mobility. Together with our portfolio of professional services, we can enable service providers, media and web companies to reduce cost and complexity, help secure their networks and grow revenue.



Press contact: Sara Cicero, Cisco PR, stutzes@cisco.com