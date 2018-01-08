Panostaja Oyj Stock Exchange Bulletin, Managers' Transactions January 8, 2018 at 15:00



Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Eriksson, Eero Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member --------------------------------------------------------------------- Initial Notification Reference number: 743700ZGH7GD27UOQO12_20180105145416_3 --------------------------------------------------------------------- Issuer Name: Panostaja Oyj LEI: 743700ZGH7GD27UOQO12 --------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction details Transaction date: 2018-01-08 Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL) Nature of the transaction: Gift, Donation or Inheritance (Made) Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009800379 Volume: 20000 Unit price: Aggregated transactions Volume: 20000 Volume weighted average price: 0.00000



PANOSTAJA OYJ



For further information, contact CEO Juha Sarsama: tel. +358 (0)40-774 2099



www.panostaja.fi/en/