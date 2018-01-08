Partners to Integrate FLIR Thermal Sensors and Brand Products with 'Thermal by FLIR'



WILSONVILLE, Ore., 2018-01-08 14:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) today announced the 'Thermal by FLIR' program designed for technology partners who use FLIR thermal imaging sensors and its first four partners who will showcase their innovations in FLIR's booth at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2018. The booth will feature products from partners that integrate FLIR's microthermal imaging sensor, FLIR Lepton, including ARSENZ, Casio, Panasonic, and TinkerForge.



Thermal by FLIR is a new cooperative product development and marketing program that supports original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and product innovators who use FLIR thermal imaging sensors in their products. The program ensures that those OEMs that use genuine FLIR sensors can carry the Thermal by FLIR brand and receive additional product development and marketing support from FLIR to build and market their products.



The first partner innovations under the Thermal by FLIR program include:



-- ARSENZ ThermoGlass - A wearable augmented-reality device that mounts to glasses, the ThermoGlass allows the wearer to see a thermal image at a glance and operates hands-free. -- Casio EX-FR10 - Demonstrating Casio's commitment to innovation, this proof-of-concept device is part of the EXILIM FR multi-camera family of digital cameras. The EX-FR10 separates the FLIR Lepton thermal sensor from the camera controls and screen to allow users to take thermal photos from a distance via Bluetooth. -- Panasonic Thermal Sensor - A thermal imaging attachment for the rugged Toughpad FZ-M1, a Windows-based 7-inch tablet built for field service, construction, utility, and quality assurance workers, allows users to take thermal images on the go. The Toughpad FZ-M1 will be available in Japan in the first quarter of 2018, and in the United States and Europe later in 2018. -- TinkerForge Thermal Imaging Bricklet - TinkerForge is a system of electronic building blocks for professional product makers. The TinkerForge Thermal Imaging Bricklet with a FLIR Lepton sensor allows makers to quickly build concepts for any project that need non-contact temperature measurements.



"We're excited to announce a wave of innovative products and concepts from our partners under our Thermal by FLIR program," said James Cannon, President and CEO of FLIR. "Our goal with this program is to expand the use of thermal imaging sensors to more applications and areas. The Thermal by FLIR brand that appears on products indicates that the sensor installed is a genuine FLIR sensor and serves as a reminder to users that they are purchasing a device equipped with a thermal sensor from the world's leader."



The Thermal by FLIR program builds upon previous co-marketing agreements with Bullitt Group on the CAT S60 smartphone and DJI on the DJI Zenmuse XT, both of which included FLIR sensors and branding. The new Thermal by FLIR partner product innovations will be displayed at CES 2018 in the FLIR booth in the Las Vegas Convention Center, South Hall 3, #31160. FLIR is looking for the next innovative company to partner with in the Thermal by FLIR program. To learn more, visit http://www.flir.com/thermalbyflir.



About FLIR Systems, Inc.



Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon, FLIR Systems is a world-leading maker of sensor systems that enhance perception and heighten awareness, helping to save lives, improve productivity, and protect the environment. Through its nearly 3,500 employees, FLIR's vision is to be "The World's Sixth Sense" by leveraging thermal imaging and adjacent technologies to provide innovative, intelligent solutions for security and surveillance, environmental and condition monitoring, outdoor recreation, machine vision, navigation, and advanced threat detection. For more information, please visit www.flir.com and follow @flir.



Forward-Looking Statements



The statements of opinion in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections about FLIR's business based, in part, on assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements due to numerous factors, including risks and uncertainties discussed from time to time in FLIR's Securities and Exchange Commission filings and reports. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and FLIR does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release, or for changes made to this document by wire services or Internet service providers.



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9f3287f9-d3bf-438c-8014-d5163 5adc454



Media Contact: Tim McDowd Phone: 503-498-3146 Email: tim.mcdowd@flir.com



Investor Relations: Shane Harrison Phone: 503-498-3547 Email: shane.harrison@flir.com