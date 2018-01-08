Soft-launched in the middle of last year, the hktdc.com Small Orders (Chinese Mainland) platform is a small-order online transactional platform specifically designed for Chinese mainland buyers. Mainland buyers who place small-orders can settle payments in renminbi using AliPay, TenPay, WeChat Pay or China UnionPay. Hong Kong suppliers can conveniently receive payments in US dollars via PayPal.



HONG KONG, Jan 8, 2018 - (ACN Newswire) - Hong Kong SMEs can tap the rapid growth of the Chinese mainland B2B e-commerce market through a new hktdc.com Small Orders (Chinese Mainland) platform and a new Baidu search advertising service on hktdc.com.The services were officially launched today at the HKTDC Hong Kong Toys & Games Fair, attended by Loretta Wan, HKTDC Director of Publications & E-Commerce; Kimmie Wong, Manager of the Hong Kong Trade and Industry Department; Leone Lau, Associate Sales Director of China Search (Asia) Ltd, authorised Baidu advertising agent in Hong Kong; Kim Lo, Assistant General Manager (Speedpost) of Hongkong Post; and Raymond Yeung, HKTDC Senior Sales Manager of Publications & E-Commerce."The HKTDC has been closely monitoring market developments and working with SMEs to capture business opportunities in domestic sales," said Loretta Wan, HKTDC Director of Publications & E-Commerce. "Under the new initiative, Hong Kong SMEs that place search engine advertisements on Baidu through the HKTDC can enjoy a lower entry barrier and simpler procedures."At the same time, HKTDC specialists will help companies to edit and localise their product and company listings for the mainland market. Eligible companies can apply for 50 per cent advertising fee subsidies from the Trade and Industry Department's SME Export Marketing Fund (EMF), greatly reducing the promotion cost."hktdc.com Small Orders (Chinese Mainland) was soft-launched last year, and present HKTDC exhibitors and advertisers can try the new platform for free. Mainland buyers who place small-orders can settle payments in renminbi using AliPay, TenPay, WeChat Pay or China UnionPay.Hong Kong suppliers can receive payments in US dollars via PayPal and avoid usual foreign currency exchange. Suppliers who use Baidu's search advertising service can link buyers to their hktdc.com webpage or the hktdc.com Small Orders platform to enhance exposure, promotion and generate more business.An hktdc.com Online Promotions Service has been offering a Simplified Chinese platform for Hong Kong suppliers to display product catalogues and information that includes a service to help suppliers edit product descriptions in Simplified Chinese to tailor to the mainland market.Baidu search advertising serviceAccording to figures from Baidu, its search engine has a market share of nearly 90 per cent on the mainland and is considered the premier online promotion channel by Chinese mainland and overseas brands. The Baidu search advertising service allows ads from hktdc.com suppliers to be listed among the top search results. Buyers who click on the advertisements will then be directed to the suppliers' hktdc.com webpage, where they can browse for more product information.Buyers can also enter their contact information into the advertisements and connect directly with the suppliers. In addition, the search engine allows suppliers to specifically target customers in the mainland's first-, second- or third-tier cities.Website URLs:- hktdc.come online promotion + Baidu search advertising package: www.hktdc.com/BaiduSEM- hktdc.com Small Orders (Chinese Mainland): http://xiaopiliang.hktdc.com- Trade and Industry Department's SME Export Marketing Fund (EMF): www.smefund.tid.gov.hk- Photo download: http://bit.ly/2CQIee1About HKTDCEstablished in 1966, the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body dedicated to creating opportunities for Hong Kong's businesses. With more than 40 offices globally, including 13 on the Chinese mainland, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a platform for doing business with China, Asia and the world. With 50 years of experience, the HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to provide companies, particularly SMEs, with business opportunities on the mainland and in international markets, while providing information via trade publications, research reports and digital channels including the media room. For more information, please visit: www.hktdc.com/aboutus. Follow us on Google+, Twitter @hktdc, LinkedIn.- Google+: https://plus.google.com/+hktdc- Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/hktdc- LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/hong-kong-trade-development-councilSource: HKTDC