Progressive cavity pump technology complements Nordson ASYMTEK's jet dispensing

Nordson ASYMTEK, a Nordson company (NASDAQ: NDSN) and global leader in dispensing, jetting, and coating equipment and technologies, announces that it has acquired the rights and assets to progressive cavity pump (PCP) product lines from Infiniti Dosing o.m.s, based in Polling, Germany. The transaction, which closed on January 5, 2018, provides Nordson ASYMTEK with dispensing and dosing products marketed by Infiniti under the Dot Streamer (DS) and Accura brands. Infiniti's owner and founder, Mr. Jean-Claude Tytgat, will join Nordson ASYMTEK and continue to work on technology developments.

"We are pleased to add Infiniti progressive cavity pump technology to our portfolio of fluid delivery systems for electronics manufacturing and are thrilled to have Mr. Tytgat join our team," stated Peter Bierhuis, president, Nordson ASYMTEK. "The technology complements Nordson ASYMTEK's industry-leading jetting technology and adds capabilities for high-quality micro-dispensing of a large variety of materials. Mr. Tytgat's product development skills will ensure continued innovation."

Infiniti Dosing products deliver highly viscous and abrasive fluids in mini and micro levels for electronics applications. Materials dispensed include silicones, MS polymers, solder pastes, MMAs, epoxy resins, potting compounds, sealants, and 2-component, thermally conductive, and electrically conductive adhesives.

"Joining Nordson ASYMTEK is the perfect synergy for Infiniti," said Mr. Tytgat. "Their global infrastructure and deep technical competence will speed the growth and adoption of the micro-dispense capabilities that our PCP technology offers."

About Nordson ASYMTEK

Nordson ASYMTEK, a world leader in precision fluid dispensing, conformal coating, and jetting technologies, designs and manufactures dispensing and coating systems, supported by an award-winning global applications and service network for over 30 years. To find out more, visit www.NordsonASYMTEK.com, or on social media.

About Nordson Corporation

Nordson Corporation delivers precision technology solutions that help customers succeed worldwide. Precision dispensing of adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids, plastic extrusion and injection molding, electronics testing and inspecting, and surface preparation are supported by applications expertise and direct global support. Nordson serves consumer non-durable, durable and high-technology markets, specializing in packaging, nonwovens, electronics, medical, energy, transportation, construction, and product assembly. Founded in 1954, headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, USA, Nordson has operations and support offices in 30+ countries. Connect with Nordson at www.nordson.com and on social media.

