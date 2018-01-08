Shares in Micro Focus slumped 15% in early morning trade as first half results failed to meet expectations as the stock. The software group posted a 28.7% rise in pre-tax profts to $145.7m after the acquisition of Hewlett Packard Enterprise's software unit helped to increase revenue. The company also warned that revenues for the year to October 31 2018 would fall by 2%-4% from 2017's $4.2bn. Operating profits rose 34.7% to $220m, while basic earnings per share fell 9.5% to 35.83 cents. The ...

