China's foreign exchange reserves hit their highest level since September 2016 last month as interbank liquidity tightened, analysts said. FX reserves rose for an eleventh consecutive month, by $20.2bn, to reach $3.14trn (consensus: $3.1268trn), the People's Bank of China said on Sunday. They were also higher for 2017 as a whole, having jumped by $129.5bn, for their first increase since 2014. On a related note, the country's foreign exchange regulator said on its website that it would keep ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...