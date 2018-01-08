The "Custom Report: Automated Material Handling Equipment Market by Product, System Type, Software Services, Function, Industry and Region UK Forecast to 2023" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The automated material handling equipment market is expected to be valued at USD 48.31 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 7.8% between 2017 and 2023.

The growth of this market is propelled by the booming e-commerce industry, growing need for automated solutions in various industries, emphasis on workers safety, and the reduction in labor cost through advancement in robotics.

Robots accounted for the largest share in the automated material handling equipment market in 2016. Robots help in cutting cost, improving quality, reducing waste, and saving space in high-value manufacturing areas. The market for automated guided vehicles (AGV) is expected to grow at a high rate between 2017 and 2023. These self-guided vehicles can operate in complex material handling requirements without any human intervention, which is expected to drive the growth of the AGV market.

The market in APAC accounted for the largest share of the automated material handling equipment market in 2016. This growth is mainly attributed to the growing interest of suppliers in material handling automation across the manufacturing industries. In the region, the automated material handling equipment market is witnessing a high growth rate owing to the increasing investments by manufacturers and suppliers for installing automated material handling equipment at warehouses and distribution centers. Furthermore, the economic growth of APAC has benefited the manufacturing sector, which is a primary end user of automated material handling equipment.

One of the key restraining factors for the growth of the automated material handling equipment market is high cost of equipment followed by its maintenance cost and availability of AGV on lease. Purchasing a new AGV would cost more (considering cost of vehicle, software, and installation). However, the cost of used AGV is much less.

Key market players such as Daifuku Co., Ltd. (Japan), Hyster-Yale Material Handling, Inc. (US), Jungheinrich AG (Germany), KION Group AG (Germany), Toyota Industries Corporation (Japan) are focusing on strategies such as product launches to provide the best possible services to their customers and expand their business worldwide.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Market Analysis, By Product

7 Market Analysis, By System Type

8 Software Services Used in AMH Equipment Market

9 Market Analysis, By Function

10 Market Analysis, By Industry

11 Geographic Analysis UK

12 Competitive Landscape

13 Company Profiles

Daifuku

Hyster-Yale Material Handling

Jungheinrich

KION Group

Toyota Industries Corp

