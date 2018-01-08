sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 08.01.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 577 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

40,20 Euro		+0,60
+1,52 %
WKN: 917029 ISIN: US3024451011 Ticker-Symbol: FL4 
Aktie:
Branche
Luftfahrt
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
FLIR SYSTEMS INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
FLIR SYSTEMS INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
41,494
41,684
16:18
41,60
41,80
16:18
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
FLIR SYSTEMS INC
FLIR SYSTEMS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FLIR SYSTEMS INC40,20+1,52 %