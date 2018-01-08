Global $59.1 Billion Cardiovascular Devices Markets 2017-2022 with Discussion of Key Cardiovascular Procedures, Disease Areas, and End-Users

DUBLIN, Jan. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The Global Market for Cardiovascular Devices Reached Nearly $42.4 Billion in 2017 and Should Reach $59.1 Billion by 2022 at a CAGR of 6.9% for the Period of 2017-2022

With the medical needs of patients at an all-time high, any increase in incidences will only lead to a significant growth of cardiovascular market. This report analyzes the market trends of cardiovascular devices, future growth and regional market of the same.

This report covers cardiovascular diseases such as arrhythmia, cardiomyopathy, coronary heart disease, myocardial infarction, congestion heart failure, congenital heart disease, hypertension, heart infections, and valvular diseases.



The procedures considered in this report are cardiac resynchronization therapy, heart transplantation, coronary artery bypass surgery, valve replacement, beat heart surgery, transmyocardial revascularization surgery, balloon valvuloplasty, and renal denervation surgery.



The end-users covered in this report include home and ambulatory care, hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, and research laboratories. The market has been segmented based on device type and geography. The equipment/products/systems include but are not limited to the segments considered in this report. By type, the market in this report is segmented into diagnostics and monitoring devices, and cardiovascular surgical devices. The diagnostic and monitoring cardiac devices include ECG and echocardiogram devices.



The cardiovascular surgical devices considered in this report are interventional cardiology devices like stents, angioplasty balloons, catheters and accessories, guidewires, cannulae, and valves; cardiac rhythm management devices like implantable cardiac defibrillators (ICD), cardiac resynchronization therapy (CRT) devices, pacemakers and leads; cardiac assist devices (CAD) like ventricular assist devices, intra-aortic balloon pump, total artificial heart; and other vascular surgery devices like endovascular grafts, IVC filters and occlusion devices.



Report Includes:

An overview of the global markets for cardiovascular devices

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, 2017, and projections of CAGRs through 2022

Discussion of key cardiovascular procedures, disease areas, and end-users

Information on cardiovascular devices including diagnostics and monitoring, interventional cardiology, cardiac rhythm management, cardiac assist and other vascular surgery devices

Analysis of market drivers, restraints and opportunities

Coverage of key mergers and acquisitions, new product launches, agreements, collaborations and partnerships

Patent analysis of various devices by year and by assignee

Profiles of major players in the industry



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst's Credentials

2 Summary and Highlights



3 Market and Technology Background

Disease Area

Arrhythmia

Cardiomyopathy

Coronary Heart Disease

Myocardial Infarction

Congestion Heart Failure

Congenital Heart Disease (CHD)

Hypertension

Heart Infections

Valvular Heart Disease

Procedures

Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy (CRT)

Heart Transplantation

Coronary Artery Bypass Surgery

Valve Replacement

Beating Heart Surgery

Transmyocardial Revascularization Surgery

Balloon Valvuloplasty

Renal Denervation Surgery

End-users

Home and ambulatory care

Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

Research Laboratories

4 Market Breakdown by Device Type

Devices Type

Cardiac Diagnostics & Monitoring Devices

ECG

Echocardiography (Echo)

Cardiovascular Surgical Devices

Interventional Cardiology

Cardiac Rhythm Management (CRM)

Cardiac Assist Devices

Other Vascular Surgery Devices

5 Market Breakdown by Region

Global Cardiovascular Devices Market

North America

USA

Mexico

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain & Portugal

& Scandinavia

Benelux

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand

and South Korea

GCC

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Middle East and Africa

and South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

6 Drivers and Restraints-Global Impact Analysis

Drivers

Rising Incidence of Cardiovascular Disorders and Other Lifestyle Related Disorders

Growing Geriatric Population

Technological Advancements

Increasing Demand for Minimally Invasive Surgeries

Increasing Adoption of Telemedicine, Remote Patient Monitoring and Home Healthcare

Integration of IT to Increase Market Growth

Restraints

Regulatory Constraints

Reimbursement Issues

Inflated Cost of Devices

Slow Adoption of Technologies

Intense Competition

Unfavourable Impact of Foreign Currency Exchange

7 Analysis of Market Opportunities

Porter's Analysis

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Bargaining Power of Buyers

Degree of Competition

Threat of Substitution

Threat of New Entrants

PEST Analysis

Political

Economical

Social

Technological

8 Patent Review/New Developments

Patent Review by Type

Cardiac Pacemaker and Pacemaker-Related Patents

Defibrillators

Stents

Catheters

ECG

Holter Monitor

Event Monitor

Implantable Loop Recorder

Guidewires

Cannulae

Valves

Occlusion Devices

Left Atrial Appendage Exclusion Devices

TAVI Systems

Electrosurgical Devices

CPR Devices

Artificial Hearts

Endovascular Grafts

IVC Filters

Vascular Clamps

9 Competitive Landscape

Major Players and Market Share

Mergers and Acquisitions

New Product Launches

Agreements, Collaborations and Partnerships

10 Company Profiles

ABBOTT VASCULAR

Business Overview

Products and Services

Financials

Developments and Strategies

Business Highlights

St. Jude Medical (Acquired by Abbott)

Products

Financials

ABOIMED, INC.

Business Overview

Products

Financials

Developments and Strategies

Business Highlights

B. BRAUN MELSUNGEN AG

Business Overview

Products and Services

Financials

Developments and Strategies

BIOTRONIK SE & CO. KG

Business Overview

Products and Services

Financials

Developments and Strategies

BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION

SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION Business Overview

Products and Services

Financials

Regional Sales

Developments and Strategies

CARDINAL HEALTH, INC.

Business Overview

Products and Services

Financials

Operations Revenue

Developments and Strategies

CORDIS CORPORATION

Business Overview

Products and Services

Financials

COOK MEDICAL, INC.

Business Overview

Products and Services

Financials (in $ thousands)

GE HEALTHCARE

Business Overview

GE Financials

Revenue by Region

Segment Revenue, 2016

Products and Services

Developments and Strategies

JOHNSON & JOHNSON

Business Overview

Products and Services

Financials

Developments and Strategies

Business Highlights

MEDTRONIC PLC

Business Overview

Products and Services

Financials

Net Sales by Region (2016)

Developments and Strategies

Business Highlights

PHILIPS HEALTHCARE

Business Overview

Products and Services

Financials

Diagnosis and Treatment Business Segment Sales

Development and Strategies

SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS

Business Overview

Products and Services

Financials

Financials Developments and Strategies

SORIN GROUP/LIVANOVA

Business Overview

Products and Services

Financials

Developments and Strategies

TERUMO MEDICAL CORPORATION

Business Overview

Products and Services

Financials

Developments and Strategies

Business Highlights

