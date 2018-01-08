Global $59.1 Billion Cardiovascular Devices Markets 2017-2022 with Discussion of Key Cardiovascular Procedures, Disease Areas, and End-Users

DUBLIN, Jan. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Cardiovascular Devices: Global Markets to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The Global Market for Cardiovascular Devices Reached Nearly $42.4 Billion in 2017 and Should Reach $59.1 Billion by 2022 at a CAGR of 6.9% for the Period of 2017-2022
With the medical needs of patients at an all-time high, any increase in incidences will only lead to a significant growth of cardiovascular market. This report analyzes the market trends of cardiovascular devices, future growth and regional market of the same.
This report covers cardiovascular diseases such as arrhythmia, cardiomyopathy, coronary heart disease, myocardial infarction, congestion heart failure, congenital heart disease, hypertension, heart infections, and valvular diseases.
The procedures considered in this report are cardiac resynchronization therapy, heart transplantation, coronary artery bypass surgery, valve replacement, beat heart surgery, transmyocardial revascularization surgery, balloon valvuloplasty, and renal denervation surgery.
The end-users covered in this report include home and ambulatory care, hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, and research laboratories. The market has been segmented based on device type and geography. The equipment/products/systems include but are not limited to the segments considered in this report. By type, the market in this report is segmented into diagnostics and monitoring devices, and cardiovascular surgical devices. The diagnostic and monitoring cardiac devices include ECG and echocardiogram devices.
The cardiovascular surgical devices considered in this report are interventional cardiology devices like stents, angioplasty balloons, catheters and accessories, guidewires, cannulae, and valves; cardiac rhythm management devices like implantable cardiac defibrillators (ICD), cardiac resynchronization therapy (CRT) devices, pacemakers and leads; cardiac assist devices (CAD) like ventricular assist devices, intra-aortic balloon pump, total artificial heart; and other vascular surgery devices like endovascular grafts, IVC filters and occlusion devices.
Report Includes:
- An overview of the global markets for cardiovascular devices
- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, 2017, and projections of CAGRs through 2022
- Discussion of key cardiovascular procedures, disease areas, and end-users
- Information on cardiovascular devices including diagnostics and monitoring, interventional cardiology, cardiac rhythm management, cardiac assist and other vascular surgery devices
- Analysis of market drivers, restraints and opportunities
- Coverage of key mergers and acquisitions, new product launches, agreements, collaborations and partnerships
- Patent analysis of various devices by year and by assignee
- Profiles of major players in the industry
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
- Analyst's Credentials
2 Summary and Highlights
3 Market and Technology Background
- Disease Area
- Arrhythmia
- Cardiomyopathy
- Coronary Heart Disease
- Myocardial Infarction
- Congestion Heart Failure
- Congenital Heart Disease (CHD)
- Hypertension
- Heart Infections
- Valvular Heart Disease
- Procedures
- Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy (CRT)
- Heart Transplantation
- Coronary Artery Bypass Surgery
- Valve Replacement
- Beating Heart Surgery
- Transmyocardial Revascularization Surgery
- Balloon Valvuloplasty
- Renal Denervation Surgery
- End-users
- Home and ambulatory care
- Hospitals
- Diagnostic Laboratories
- Research Laboratories
4 Market Breakdown by Device Type
- Devices Type
- Cardiac Diagnostics & Monitoring Devices
- ECG
- Echocardiography (Echo)
- Cardiovascular Surgical Devices
- Interventional Cardiology
- Cardiac Rhythm Management (CRM)
- Cardiac Assist Devices
- Other Vascular Surgery Devices
5 Market Breakdown by Region
- Global Cardiovascular Devices Market
- North America
- USA
- Mexico
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Italy
- Spain & Portugal
- Scandinavia
- Benelux
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia and New Zealand
- South Korea
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- Middle East and Africa
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
6 Drivers and Restraints-Global Impact Analysis
- Drivers
- Rising Incidence of Cardiovascular Disorders and Other Lifestyle Related Disorders
- Growing Geriatric Population
- Technological Advancements
- Increasing Demand for Minimally Invasive Surgeries
- Increasing Adoption of Telemedicine, Remote Patient Monitoring and Home Healthcare
- Integration of IT to Increase Market Growth
- Restraints
- Regulatory Constraints
- Reimbursement Issues
- Inflated Cost of Devices
- Slow Adoption of Technologies
- Intense Competition
- Unfavourable Impact of Foreign Currency Exchange
7 Analysis of Market Opportunities
- Porter's Analysis
- Bargaining Power of Suppliers
- Bargaining Power of Buyers
- Degree of Competition
- Threat of Substitution
- Threat of New Entrants
- PEST Analysis
- Political
- Economical
- Social
- Technological
8 Patent Review/New Developments
- Patent Review by Type
- Cardiac Pacemaker and Pacemaker-Related Patents
- Defibrillators
- Stents
- Catheters
- ECG
- Holter Monitor
- Event Monitor
- Implantable Loop Recorder
- Guidewires
- Cannulae
- Valves
- Occlusion Devices
- Left Atrial Appendage Exclusion Devices
- TAVI Systems
- Electrosurgical Devices
- CPR Devices
- Artificial Hearts
- Endovascular Grafts
- IVC Filters
- Vascular Clamps
9 Competitive Landscape
- Major Players and Market Share
- Mergers and Acquisitions
- New Product Launches
- Agreements, Collaborations and Partnerships
10 Company Profiles
- ABBOTT VASCULAR
- Business Overview
- Products and Services
- Financials
- Developments and Strategies
- Business Highlights
- St. Jude Medical (Acquired by Abbott)
- Products
- Financials
- ABOIMED, INC.
- Business Overview
- Products
- Financials
- Developments and Strategies
- Business Highlights
- B. BRAUN MELSUNGEN AG
- Business Overview
- Products and Services
- Financials
- Developments and Strategies
- BIOTRONIK SE & CO. KG
- Business Overview
- Products and Services
- Financials
- Developments and Strategies
- BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION
- Business Overview
- Products and Services
- Financials
- Regional Sales
- Developments and Strategies
- CARDINAL HEALTH, INC.
- Business Overview
- Products and Services
- Financials
- Operations Revenue
- Developments and Strategies
- CORDIS CORPORATION
- Business Overview
- Products and Services
- Financials
- COOK MEDICAL, INC.
- Business Overview
- Products and Services
- Financials (in $ thousands)
- GE HEALTHCARE
- Business Overview
- GE Financials
- Revenue by Region
- Segment Revenue, 2016
- Products and Services
- Developments and Strategies
- JOHNSON & JOHNSON
- Business Overview
- Products and Services
- Financials
- Developments and Strategies
- Business Highlights
- MEDTRONIC PLC
- Business Overview
- Products and Services
- Financials
- Net Sales by Region (2016)
- Developments and Strategies
- Business Highlights
- PHILIPS HEALTHCARE
- Business Overview
- Products and Services
- Financials
- Diagnosis and Treatment Business Segment Sales
- Development and Strategies
- SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS
- Business Overview
- Products and Services
- Financials
- Financials Developments and Strategies
- SORIN GROUP/LIVANOVA
- Business Overview
- Products and Services
- Financials
- Developments and Strategies
- TERUMO MEDICAL CORPORATION
- Business Overview
- Products and Services
- Financials
- Developments and Strategies
- Business Highlights
List of Tables:
Summary Table: Global Market for Cardiovascular Devices, by Device Type, Through 2022
Table 1: Global Cardiovascular Surgical and Interventional Procedures in 2016
Table 2: CRT Treatment Cost in United States, 2016
Table 3: Number of Heart Transplants in USA, 2015-2017
Table 4: Average Heart Transplantation Therapy Cost in United States, 2016
Table 5: Cost of CABG Therapy, by Country, 2016
Table 6: Treatments and Cost Related to Valve Replacement in India, 2016
Table 7: Global Cardiovascular Devices Market, by Device Type, Through 2022
Table 8: Global Cardiac Diagnostic and Monitoring Devices Market, Through 2022
Table 9: Global Cardiac Diagnostic and Monitoring Devices Market Growth, by Region, Through 2022
Table 10: Global Interventional Cardiology Devices Market Growth, Through 2022
Table 11: Global Interventional Cardiology Devices Market Growth, by Region, Through 2022
Table 12: Global Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market, by Region, Through 2022
Table 13: Global Cardiac Assist Devices Market, by Region, Through 2022
Table 14: Global Other Vascular Devices Market, by Region, Through 2022
Table 15: Global Cardiovascular Devices Cleared or Approved by FDA, 2016 and 2017
Table 16: Global Cardiovascular Devices Market, by Region, Through 2022
Table 17: North America Cardiovascular Devices Market, by Region, Through 2022
Table 18: Leading U.S. Cardiology and Heart Surgery Institutions, 2016-2017
Table 19: Europe Cardiovascular Devices Market, by Region, Through 2022
Table 20: Some of the Leading U.K. Hospitals Offering Adult Cardiac Surgery
Table 21: Asia-Pacific Cardiovascular Devices Market, Through 2022
Table 22: Middle East and Africa Cardiovascular Devices Market, by Region, Through 2022
Table 23: South America Cardiovascular Devices Market, by Region, Through 2022
Table 24: Average Estimated Percentage Prevalence of Lifestyle Diseases, 2016
Table 25: Advances in Cardiology
Table 26: Wearable Commercial Products for Monitoring Physiological Signs and Activities
Table 27: Recent FDA Recalls of Cardiovascular Devices
Table 28: Cardiac Pacemakers Patents, Through November 2017
Table 29: Defibrillators Patents, Through November 2017
Table 30: Stents Patents, Through December 2017
Table 31: Catheters Patents, Through November 2017
Table 32: ECG Patents, Through September 2017
Table 33: Holter Monitor Patents, June-August 2016
Table 34: Event Monitor Patents, Through April 2017
Table 35: Impantable Loop Recorder Patents, February 2017
Table 36: Guidewires Patents, Through November 2017
Table 37: Cannulae Patents, Through November 2017
Table 38: Valves Patents, Through November 2017
Table 39: Occlusion Devices Patents, Through June 2017
Table 40: LAA Exclusion Devices Patents, November 2016
Table 41: TAVI Systems Patents, Through August 2017
Table 42: Electrosurgical Devices Patents, Through October 2017
Table 43: CPR Devices Patents, Through November 2017
Table 44: Total Artificial Hearts Patents, Through September 2017
Table 45: Endovascular Grafts Patents, Through November 2017
Table 46: IVC Filters Patents, Through November 2017
Table 47: Vascular Clamps Patents, Through November 2017
Table 48: Mergers and Acquisitions, 2016-2017
Table 49: New Product Launches, 2016-2017
Table 50: Agreements, Collaborations and Partnerships, 2016-2017
Table 51: Abbott Vascular Products and Services
Table 52: Abbott Overall Financials, 2015-2016
Table 53: Abbott Vascular Products: Financials, 2015-2016
Table 54: St. Jude Medical (Acquired by Abbott) Products
Table 55: St. Jude Medical Financials, 2015-2016
Table 56: Abiomed, Inc. Products and Services
Table 57: Abiomed, Inc. Financials, 2015-2016
Table 58: Abiomed, Inc. Financials, 2016-2017
Table 59: B. Braun Products and Services
Table 60: B. Braun Financials, 2015-2016
Table 61: Biotronik Products and Services
Table 62: BSC Products and Services
Table 63: BSC Financials, 2015-2016
Table 64: Cardinal Health Vascular Products
Table 65: Cardinal Health, Inc. Financials, 2015-2016
Table 66: Cardinal Health, Inc. Financials, 2016-2017
Table 67: Cardinal Health, Inc. Revenue by Operations, 2015-2017
Table 68: Cordis Corporation Products and Services
Table 69: Cook Medical Inc. Products and Services
Table 70: GE Financials, 2015-2016
Table 71: GR Healthcare Revenue, 2016-2017
Table 72: GE Healthcare Products and Services
Table 73: J&J Products and Services
Table 74: J&J Revenue, 2015-2016
Table 75: Medtronic Products and Services
Table 76: Medtronic Financials, 2015-2016
Table 77: Medtronic Cardiac and Vascular Group Sales, 2016-2017(Q3)
Table 78: Medtronic Minimally Invasive Therapy Group Sales, 2016-2017(Q3)
Table 79: Philips Healthcare Products and Services
Table 80: Philips Revenue, 2015-2016
Table 81: Siemens Healthineers Products and Services
Table 82: Philips Healthineers Financials, 2015-2016
Table 83: Sorin/Livanova Products and Services
Table 84: Livanova Financials, 2015-2016
Table 85: Terumo Medical Corporation Products and Services
Table 86: Terumo Medical Corporation Financials, 2015-2016
List of Figures:
Summary Figure: Global Market for Cardiovascular Devices, by Device Type, 2016-2022
Figure 1: Noncommunicable Diseases Mortality, by Cause of Death, 2016
Figure 2: Global Cardiovascular Devices Market, by Device Type, 2016-2022
Figure 3: Global Cardiac Diagnostic and Monitoring Devices Market, 2016-2022
Figure 4: Global Cardiovascular Electrocardiography Market, 2016-2022
Figure 5: Global Cardiovascular Echocardiography Market, 2016-2022
Figure 6: Global Interventional Cardiology Market, 2016-2022
Figure 7: Global Cardiovascular Stents Market, 2016-2022
Figure 8: Global Cardiovascular Catheters and Accessories Market, 2016-2022
Figure 9: Global Cardiovascular Guidewires Market, 2016-2022
Figure 10: Global Cardiovascular Cannuale Market, 2016-2022
Figure 11: Global Heart Valves Market, 2016-2022
Figure 12: Global Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market, 2016-2022
Figure 13: Global Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market, 2016-2022
Figure 14: Global Implantable Cardiac Defibrillators Market, 2016-2022
Figure 15: Global Cardiac Resynchronization Devices Market, 2016-2022
Figure 16: Global Cardiac Pacemakers Devices Market, 2016-2022
Figure 17: Global Cardiac Resynchronization Devices Market, 2016-2022
Figure 18: Global Cardiac Assist Device Market, 2016-2022
Figure 19: Global Cardiac Assist Device Market, 2016-2022
Figure 20: Global Ventricular Assist Devices Market, 2016-2022
Figure 21: Global Intra-Aortic Balloon Pump Market, 2016-2022
Figure 22: Global Total Artificial Heart Market, 2016-2022
Figure 23: Global Other Vascular Devices Market, 2016-2022
Figure 24: Global Other Vascular Devices Market, by Type, 2016-2022
Figure 25: Global Endovascular Grafts Market, 2016-2022
Figure 26: Global IVC Filters Market, 2016-2022
Figure 27: Global Occlusion Devices Market, 2016-2022
Figure 28: North America Cardiovascular Devices Market, 2016-2022
Figure 29: Estimated Cardiovascular Disease Deaths in the U.S., 2016
Figure 30: Europe Cardiovascular Devices Market, 2016-2022
Figure 31: Asia-Pacific Cardiovascular Devices Market, 2016-2022
Figure 32: Middle East and Africa Cardiovascular Devices Market, 2016-2022
Figure 33: Mortality from Non-Communicable Diseases in Africa, 2016
Figure 34: South America Cardiovascular Devices Market, 2016-2022
Figure 35: Global Adult Population with Cardiovascular Conditions, by Region, 2017
Figure 36: Population aged 65 and above in G7 countries, 2016
Figure 37: Bargaining Power of Suppliers
Figure 38: Bargaining Power of Buyers
Figure 39: Degree of Competition
Figure 40: Threat of Substitution
Figure 41: Threat of New Entrants
Figure 42: Global Market Shares of Major Players in CVD Industry, 2016
Figure 43: BSC Regional Sales, 2016
Figure 44: GE Healthcare Revenue by Region, 2016
Figure 45: GE Healthcare Revenue by Operations, 2016
Figure 46: J&J Cardiovascular Devices Sales, 2014-2016
Figure 47: Medtronic Regional Sales, 2016
Figure 48: Philips Healthcare Sales by Operations, 2016
Companies Mentioned
- Abbott Vascular
- B. Braun Melsungen AG
- Biotronik SE & Co. KG
- Boston Scientific Corporation
- Cardinal Health, Inc.
- Cook Medical, Inc.
- Cordis Corporation
- GE Healthcare
- Johnson & Johnson
- Medtronic PLC
- Philips Healthcare
- Siemens Healthineers
- Terumo Medical Corporation
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/668qdj/global_59_1?w=5
About Research and Markets
Research and Markets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716