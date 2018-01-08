

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures were flat Monday morning, holding near last week's 3-month highs. Gold has risen ten consecutive days.



March gold was down $2 at $1320 an ounce, supported by a weak U.S. dollar and expectations the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates on hold for the time being.



That's after the Labor Department Friday said employment in the U.S. increased by much less than anticipated in the month of December.



The report said non-farm payroll employment climbed by 148,000 jobs in December after spiking by an upwardly revised 252,000 jobs in November.



Boston Federal Reserve Bank President Eric Rosengren will participate in the last panel of the day on 'Next Steps: Learning From the Bank of Canada' at the 'Should the Fed Stick With the 2 Percent Inflation Target or Rethink It?' Forum in Washington.



Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Raphael Bostic to speak on 'Economic Outlook and Monetary Policy' at the Rotary Club of Atlanta in Atlanta, with audience and media Q&A at 12.40 pm ET.



San Francisco Bank President John Williams will participate in panel on 'Should the Fed Stick with the 2 Percent Inflation Target or Rethink it?' in Washington, with audience Q&A at 1.35 pm ET.



