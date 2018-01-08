Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 8, 2018) - eXeBlock Technology Corporation (CSE: XBLK) ('eXeBlock' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce the eXe50/50 decentralized application (DApp) has been posted to TestNet. This phase of development is expected to continue for the next four to six weeks and will result in the accumulation of important user feedback and opinions on the application.

The TestNet phase will act as the starting point for gathering feedback on features and functionality from stakeholders regarding how they would like to see the eXe50/50 DApp operate. Based on user feedback, certain features of the eXe50/50 DApp will be adjusted and implemented to optimize the functionality of the DApp. This process enables TestNet users to utilize the DApp and have it modified where required to enhance the features and performance characteristics of the DApp prior to the DApp's public release. The TestNet phase does not provide specific details on how the backend application is coded.

Following the TestNet phase, code used in the development of the eXe50/50 DApp will be released publicly on the Peerplays blockchain network.

The Peerplays platform has been designed to share revenues generated from all activities carried out within the blockchain network. eXeBlock recently acquired approximately 940,000 Peerplays tokens (PPY) and as such will generate revenue from each 50/50 draw completed on the Peerplays' network.

"eXeBlock is pleased to remain on target to begin revenue generation in the second quarter of 2018," said Ian Klassen, Chief Executive Officer of eXeBlock. "Shortly, the Company will begin a marketing campaign directed at charities. The program will demonstrate the DApp's ease of use and significant revenue generating opportunities available with the eXe50/50 DApp."

About eXe50/50 DApp

Charitable organizations will benefit significantly from the eXe50/50 application as 50/50 draws are a proven low-cost fundraising tool. The eXe50/50 DApp will allow charities to conduct fundraising activities efficiently and cost effectively. The eXe50/50 DApp is easy to use, can be brought to the market in a short period and will have low administrative costs. Charities will target fundraising activities within their existing support groups or utilize web and cellular networks to identify new supporters on a global basis. Charity supporters will benefit from the increased transparency inherent in blockchain technology and the ability to support charities in remote markets. The result will be an efficient, cost effective fundraising tool for charities to scale and use 24 hours a day, seven days a week, year-round.

About eXeBlock Technology Corporation

eXeBlock is a designer of custom, state-of-the-art blockchain based software applications that provide profitable, secure and efficient operating solutions to businesses and markets globally. eXeBlock is one of the first Canadian public companies focused on the development of disruptive decentralized applications using blockchain technology.

For More Information about the Company, please contact:

Ian Klassen

President & Chief Executive Officer

Email: ian@exeblock.com

Tel: 604-899-0106

