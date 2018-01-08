Thunder Bay, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 8, 2018) - White Metal Resources Corp. (TSXV: WHM) ("White Metal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has received the permit (the "Permit") to fly an airborne time-domain electromagnetic (EM) and magnetic (MAG) geophysical survey on its Gunners Cove Property (the "Property") and is expected to commence the survey within 2 weeks. The Property, located 20 km north of St. Anthony on the Northern Peninsula, Newfoundland, is easily accessible by means of local roads and trails, and consists of 682 claim units (59,402 ha or 594 sq-km). The geophysical survey will cover the entire property.

The geophysical data will assist the Company in better understanding and delineating structural and stratigraphic features which might host gold, and possibly base metal, mineralization. Initial surface grab samples from the new discovery made in September 2017 (news release: September 25, 2017), and follow up sampling recently announced (news release: November 20, 2017), outline a large area of anomalous gold and other metals associated with pyrite-nodules and pyrite stringers, hosted by black shale.

To date, 133 surface grab samples have been collected from the 10 mineralized zones at the Property. The distribution of the samples containing anomalous gold values define an area roughly 5 km x 3 km. Approximately 50% of the grab samples collected in the Gunners Cove area assayed 100 ppb Au (0.1 g/t Au) or greater, with a maximum of 5.9 g/t Au (Mossberg Zone). Silver assay results are also elevated, ranging from less than 1 g/t Ag to a maximum of 9.1 g/t Ag (Cooey Zone) [note: grab samples are selective by nature and are unlikely to be representative of average grades].

Our work to date at the Gunners Cove Property has highlighted a large area of anomalous gold values and extended the discovery area substantially. Historically, this Property has seen very little exploration work and is a recent prospecting discovery, adding to its importance. Precious metal and base metal mineralization is associated with, and appears to be largely hosted by, pyritic nodules and stringers accompanied by minor silicification and local brecciation, and hosted by an extensive black shale unit.

Following the airborne geophysical survey and associated data processing and targeting, the Company is planning to immediately begin a diamond drilling program. Targets will be based on a combination of regional and local geological knowledge, surface sampling to date, and results of the airborne geophysical survey.

Technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dr. Scott Jobin-Bevans (P.Geo.), Vice President Exploration and a Director of White Metal, who is a Qualified Person under the definitions established by the National Instrument 43-101.

For more information in regards to the Gunners Cove Property you can visit the company's Web Page at www.whitemetalres.com.

About White Metal Resources Corp (TSXV: WHM):

White Metal Resources Corp is a junior exploration company exploring in Canada and currently has 39,742,740 common shares issued and outstanding.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of White Metal Resources Corp.

"Michael Stares"

Michael Stares, President and CEO

