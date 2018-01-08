Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 8, 2018) - Metals Creek Resources Corp. (TSXV: MEK) (Metals Creek or the "company") is pleased to announce that the company has received the permit (the "Permit") to fly an airborne time-domain electromagnetic (EM) and magnetic (MAG) geophysical survey on its 100% owned Great Brehat Property (the "Property") and is expected to commence the survey within 2 weeks. The property is located on the Great Northern Peninsula, near St. Anthony, Newfoundland. The Claims being flown are contiguous to the south of White Metals Resources Corp. new discovery where they recently announced highly anomalous gold values over approximately a 15 sq KM area in black sedimentary shale units (See WHM-TSX.V PR dated November 20, 2017). The Metals Creek claims were staked to cover favorable geology similar to that of White Metals Resources Corp. The company believes this could potentially be a very important new discovery in a unique geological environment similar to other large gold deposits hosted in black shale environments around the world. The company intends on flying 128.5 line kilometers of airborne EM and Mag.

The geophysical data will assist the Company in better understanding and delineating structural and stratigraphic features which might host gold, and possibly base metal, mineralization. Metals Creek will plan an exploration program to evaluate the targets generated by the airborne survey.

In addition, the company has granted 1,000,000 stock options to directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Corporation. All such options will have a term of five years at an exercise price of $0.10 per share, will be governed by the terms and conditions of the Corporation's stock option plan and will be subject to vesting provisions.

About Metals Creek Resources Corp.

Metals Creek Resources Corp. is a junior exploration company incorporated under the laws of the Province of Ontario, is a reporting issuer in Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario, and has its common shares listed for trading on the Exchange under the symbol "MEK". Metals Creek has earned a 50% interest in the Ogden Gold Property, including the former Naybob Gold mine, located 6 km south of Timmins, Ontario and has a 8 km strike length of the prolific Porcupine-Destor Fault (P-DF) that stretches between Timmins, Ontario and Val d'Or, Quebec. Metals Creek also has an option agreement with Quadro Resources on Metals Creeks and Benton Resources Staghorn Gold Project in Newfoundland as well as two option agreements with Anaconda Mining Inc. on Metals Creek's Jacksons Arm and Tilt Cove Properties also in Newfoundland. The company have also signed a LOI on its Clarks Brook property with Sokoman Iron Corp. and is engaged in the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of other mineral resource properties, and presently has mining interests in Ontario, Yukon and Newfoundland and Labrador including the recently acquired Great Brehat project on the Great Northern Peninsula of Newfoundland. Additional information concerning the Corporation is contained in documents filed by the Corporation with securities regulators, available under its profile at www.sedar.com.



