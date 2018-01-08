Infiniti Research, a global market intelligence solutions provider, has announced the release of their new market segmentation study on the manufacturing industry. A renowned industrial equipment manufacturer wanted to remove the bottlenecks and achieve better returns on their marketing campaigns. The client wanted to understand the potential customer segments and proficiently allocate their money, time, and other resources in a cost-effective manner.

According to the market segmentation professionals at Infiniti, "It becomes important for leading business organizations to develop technology platforms that will help them in meeting the customers' expectations with an aim to sustain themselves in this competitive space."

Regardless of the recent political uncertainties and Brexit concerns, the global manufacturing space is shifting towards digitization to generate new operating models and progress their targeted investments. Additionally, with the retrieval of the oil prices, the industrial manufacturing space is creating tools and equipment to improve the costs, efficiency, and performance of the factories.

The solution presented by Infiniti helped the client to understand customers and segment their product portfolios accordingly. The client was able to bring into limelight the priorities from the end-user segments and therefore polish their marketing models to meet the increasing demands.

This market segmentation solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Determine the market trends

Segment the market

This market segmentation solution offered predictive insights on:

Dividing the market into sub-segments with a similar taste, demand, and preference

Designing a marketing mix that precisely matches their expectations

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies.

With 15+ years of experience and offices across three continents, Infiniti Research has been instrumental in providing a complete range of competitive intelligence, strategy, and research services for over 550 companies across the globe.

