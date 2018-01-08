Cisco: Cisco Showcases Multicloud Video Innovation at CES 2018

Cisco leads the market with its device-agnostic Infinite Video Platform for cloud, IP, and mobile video

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CES - At CES this week, Cisco is demonstrating for its global service provider customers innovation and use cases for cloud-powered, app-driven video services, ranging from cloud DVR to OTT video and mobile-friendly experiences.

Service providers today are virtualizing their network infrastructure and applications, using multiple clouds - or a 'hybrid cloud' approach, including their own private cloud, and public clouds to simplify operations and speed time to market for new experiences and services.

With the Cisco Infinite Video Platform, service providers can utilize a virtual cloud stack to deliver best-in-class, highly secured video experiences to all consumer devices from one platform. As the popularity of OTT streaming video continues to rise, service providers are increasingly focused on providing advanced services such as cloud DVR, enabling consumers to stream their video recordings from the cloud to any device over any Internet connection with the touch of an app.

More than 20 global service providers are already delivering and/or involved in public and private beta testing programs for cloud DVR services with Cisco, realizing benefits including the ability to implement private or public cloud deployments that offer CapEx and OpEx savings as well as increased agility and time to market. Cisco Infinite Video Platform and cloud DVR services currently support more than 20 million subscribers worldwide.

"Our customers seek the agility a cloud platform provides to deliver video entertainment to their subscribers in new ways," said Damian Mulcock, vice president and general manager, Cisco Service Provider Video Software and Solutions. "We are helping them deliver on their future vision for video with our Infinite Video Platform and cloud DVR to facilitate recordings to any device, and with our innovation around IP delivery, we are leading the market in simplifying how service providers can efficiently manage their networks and deliver video services faster."

Cisco is leading the disruption in the industry with our technology innovations in systems, silicon, optics and security, and our unrivalled expertise in mass-scale networking, automation, optical, cable access, video, and mobility. Together with our portfolio of professional services, we can enable service providers and media and web companies to reduce cost and complexity, help secure their networks and grow revenue.

Supporting resources

About Cisco Infinite Video Platform

For more information about Cisco service provider news and activities at CES visit the SP360 blog or follow us on Twitter CiscoCES, @CiscoSPVideo and @CiscoSP360

Follow us on our LinkedIn page for targeted updates and announcements

Subscribe to Cisco's SP360 feed

RSS feed for Cisco: http://newsroom.cisco.com/dlls/rss.html

About Cisco

Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) is the worldwide technology leader that has been making the Internet work since 1984. Our people, products, and partners help society securely connect and seize tomorrow's digital opportunity today. Discover more at newsroom.cisco.com and follow us on Twitter at @Cisco.

Cisco and the Cisco logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cisco and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. A listing of Cisco's trademarks can be found at www.cisco.com/go/trademarks. Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners. The use of the word partner does not imply a partnership relationship between Cisco and any other company.

Press Contact

Sara Cicero, Service Provider PR, Cisco, stutzes@cisco.com

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Cisco via Globenewswire

