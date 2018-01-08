VANCOUVER, BC and LADENBURG, GERMANY--(Marketwired - January 08, 2018) - Advanced Proteome Therapeutics Corporation (APC), a therapeutics discovery and development company, and Heidelberg Pharma announced today advances in their collaborative activities. The companies have agreed to test the combination of APC's proprietary site-selective protein modification technology and Heidelberg Pharma's proprietary ATAC technology in order to generate superior cancer therapeutics.

Since the inception of the partnership, activities have been centered on antibody-amanitin conjugates that are produced using controlled conjugation methods and possess high target-specific cytotoxic potency. The companies have successfully demonstrated the generation of ATACs using APC's proprietary protein modification technology.

"In a first step, we have succeeded in producing ADCs that are sufficiently cytotoxic to target-expressing cancer cell lines to proceed to the next level of in vivo testing. Results obtained from this collaboration will help us to increase the efficacy of our ATACs", commented Professor Andreas Pahl, CSO of Heidelberg Pharma.

"We are delighted that the partnership with Heidelberg Pharma has generated positive results and look forward to continuing our work together, to the benefit of both companies", commented Randal Chase, CEO of Advanced Proteome Therapeutics.

APC's technology aims at the coupling of a cytotoxic payload site-selectively to an antibody of interest without the necessity of genetically engineering such antibody. This may lead to more homogeneous products with certain additional advantages such as an increase in stability in the circulation, fewer side effects and facilitating further pre-clinical and clinical drug development.

About Advanced Proteome Therapeutics

Advanced Proteome Therapeutics Corporation (APC) (TSX VENTURE: APC) (FRANKFURT: 0E8) is developing a proprietary technology to directly target cancerous tumors and avoid destroying normal cells. This type of agent is capable of greater potency, higher specificity, and lower toxicity than other therapies that can also attack healthy cells. Advanced Proteome is working to streamline the process by which these agents are prepared, which to date, has been extremely cumbersome, limiting their potential. www.advancedproteome.com

About Heidelberg Pharma

Heidelberg Pharma AG is a biopharmaceutical company based in Ladenburg, Germany. Heidelberg Pharma is an oncology specialist and the first company to develop the toxin Amanitin into cancer therapies using its proprietary Antibody Targeted Amanitin Conjugate (ATAC) technology and to advance the biological mode of action of the toxin as a novel therapeutic principle. This proprietary technology platform is being applied to develop the Company's proprietary therapeutic ATACs as well as in third-party collaborations to create a variety of ATAC candidates. The proprietary lead candidate HDP-101 is a BCMA ATAC for multiple myeloma. The Company has entered into partnerships to further develop and commercialize its clinical assets MESUPRON and REDECTANE , while RENCAREX is available for out-licensing and further development. Heidelberg Pharma AG is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange: ISIN DE000A11QVV0 / WKN A11QVV / Symbol WL6. More information is available at www.heidelberg-pharma.com.

Heidelberg Pharma

Heidelberg Pharma AG IR/PR support Sylvia Wimmer MC Services AG Tel.: +49 89 41 31 38-29 Katja Arnold (CIRO) Email: investors[at]hdpharma.com Managing Director & Partner Schriesheimer Str. 101, 68526 Tel.: +49 89-210 228-40 Ladenburg Germany Email: katja.arnold[at]mc-services.eu Heidelberg Pharma Research GmbH Business Development Dr. Marcel Linssen CBO, Executive Vice President Tel.: +49 6203 1009-40 Email: m.linssen[at]hdpharma.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This communication contains certain forward-looking statements relating to the Company's business, which can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "estimates", "believes", "expects", "may", "will", "should", "future", "potential" or similar expressions or by a general discussion of the Company's strategies, plans or intentions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause our actual results of operations, financial position, earnings, achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, earnings or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Given these uncertainties, prospective investors and partners are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. We disclaim any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements to reflect future events or developments.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:



Advanced Proteome Therapeutics Corporation

Dr. Randal D. Chase

President and Chief Executive Officer

Tel: 905-252-3629

http://www.advancedproteome.com