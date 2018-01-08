World G.Fast Markets 2017-2021: Evolution of the Different Copper Pair Technologies, Available Connection Speeds and Maximum Line Length

DUBLIN, Jan. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "G.Fast: the Second Wave?" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

This report, the first available to analyse this market, proposes an update on G.Fast technology progress, telcos involved in G. fast today and includes G.fast subscribers forecasts up to 2021.

Around three years ago, G.fast appeared on the market as a very promising access technology, and key vendors were putting a lot of hope in this new copper-based technology which enabled speeds of more than 300 Mbps over a short copper line of a few hundred metres.

Although the number of G.Fast shipments was very low in 2017, a certain success in the market can be expected.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Technology update

2.1. An xDSL access network

2.2. Upgrading copper pair networks: Vectoring, G.fast

2.3. G.fast technology updates

3. Telcos involved in G.fast today

3.1. BT

3.2. NBN (Australia)

4. Forecasts: G.fast subscribers up to 2021



Tables & Figures

Table 1: G.fast rollout announcements

Figure 1: DSL technology access networks

Figure 2: Evolution of the different copper pair technologies, available connection speeds and maximum line length

Figure 3: How G.fast performs with/without Vectoring

Figure 4: G.fast 212 MHz is coming

Figure 5: Outlook for connection speeds supplied by each type of technology in 2020

Figure 6: Use case: G.fast virtualization and automation

Figure 7: G.fast side pods' installed on a street cabinet

Figure 8: G.fast architecture deployed by BT

Figure 9: G.fast pilot prices as at May 2017

Figure 10: FTTN street cabinet installation

Figure 11: G.fast subscribers' forecasts

Companies Mentioned



BT

NBN ( Australia )

