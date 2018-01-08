World G.Fast Markets 2017-2021: Evolution of the Different Copper Pair Technologies, Available Connection Speeds and Maximum Line Length

DUBLIN, Jan. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "G.Fast: the Second Wave?" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
This report, the first available to analyse this market, proposes an update on G.Fast technology progress, telcos involved in G. fast today and includes G.fast subscribers forecasts up to 2021.
Around three years ago, G.fast appeared on the market as a very promising access technology, and key vendors were putting a lot of hope in this new copper-based technology which enabled speeds of more than 300 Mbps over a short copper line of a few hundred metres.
Although the number of G.Fast shipments was very low in 2017, a certain success in the market can be expected.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Technology update
2.1. An xDSL access network
2.2. Upgrading copper pair networks: Vectoring, G.fast
2.3. G.fast technology updates
3. Telcos involved in G.fast today
3.1. BT
3.2. NBN (Australia)
4. Forecasts: G.fast subscribers up to 2021
Tables & Figures
Table 1: G.fast rollout announcements
Figure 1: DSL technology access networks
Figure 2: Evolution of the different copper pair technologies, available connection speeds and maximum line length
Figure 3: How G.fast performs with/without Vectoring
Figure 4: G.fast 212 MHz is coming
Figure 5: Outlook for connection speeds supplied by each type of technology in 2020
Figure 6: Use case: G.fast virtualization and automation
Figure 7: G.fast side pods' installed on a street cabinet
Figure 8: G.fast architecture deployed by BT
Figure 9: G.fast pilot prices as at May 2017
Figure 10: FTTN street cabinet installation
Figure 11: G.fast subscribers' forecasts
Companies Mentioned
- BT
- NBN (Australia)
