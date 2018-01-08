Thin Client Market Worth 1.32 Billion USD by 2023

PUNE, India, January 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

According to the new market research report "Thin Client Market by Form Factor (Standalone, With Monitor, and Mobile), Application (Enterprise, Government, Education, and Industrial), and Geography (Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific) - Global Forecast to 2023", published by MarketsandMarkets', the market is expected to grow from USD 1.19 Billion in 2017 to USD 1.32 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 1.8% between 2017 and 2023. The factors driving the growth of this market are reduced cost and energy consumption, easy and centralized manageability, and increased infrastructure security.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )

Browse 32 market data Tables and42 Figures spread through 147 Pages and in-depth TOC on"Thin Client Market - Global Forecast to 2023"



https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/thin-client-market-114032661.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report



"The thin client market for the with monitor form factor is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period"

With monitor form factor is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the thin client market between 2017 and 2023. The demand for the with monitor thin clients is growing mainly in the education and healthcare industries. The increasing demand is attributed to the need of replacing the old computers with a single system that reduces the space requirement at an affordable cost and also lowers the energy consumption in the long run.

"The thin client market for the education application is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period"

The thin client market for education is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2017 and 2023. The educational institutes, such as colleges, research institutions, and labs, are adopting thin clients to reduce energy consumption and control the monitors centrally, either at the systems of professors or IT control department. Also, the use of thin clients reduces the cost of the system upgrades for institutes and time spent by professors and students to set up the fat clients at every login.

Download PDF Brochure : https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=114032661

"Asia Pacific (APAC) expected to lead the thin client market between 2017 and 2023"

Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to hold the largest share of the thin client market during the forecast period. The thin client markets in APAC, including the countries such as China, India, Japan, Korea, Australia, and Singapore, are expected to grow at the highest CAGR due to large deployment of these devices in these countries. For instance, banks and financial institutions in China are largely deploying thin clients to improve the security, and manage and control the systems centrally.

Inquiry Before Buy @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_Buying.asp?id=114032661

The major players operating in the thin client market include Dell (US), HP (US), NComputing (US), Centerm (China), Igel (Germany), 10Zig (US), Fujitsu (Japan), Samsung (South Korea), Lenovo (China), LG Electronics (South Korea), NEC (Japan), ASUS (Taiwan), Cisco (US), Advantech (Taiwan), and Siemens (Germany).

Browse Related Reports

Industrial PC Market by Hardware (Panel Industrial PC, Rack Mount IPC, Box IPC, Embedded Box IPC, Embedded Panel IPC and DIN Rail PC), Data Storage Media, Touchscreen Technology, Sales Channel, End-User Vertical, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2022

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/industrial-pc-market-169907425.html

Human Machine Interface Market (HMI) by Offering (Hardware (Basic HMI, Advanced PC-Based HMI, Advanced Panel-Based HMI) and Software (On-Premise HMI and Cloud-Based HMI)), Configuration Type (Stand-Alone HMI and Embedded HMI) - Global Forecast to 2022

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/human-machine-interface-technology-market-461.html

Subscribe Reports from Semiconductor Domain @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Knowledgestore.asp

About MarketsandMarkets'

MarketsandMarkets' provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets' for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets' are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets' now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets' is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan

MarketsandMarkets' INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Visit Our Blog@ http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/market-reports/electronics-and-semiconductors

Connect us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets