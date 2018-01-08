Infiniti Research, a global market intelligence solutions provider, has announced the release of their new market segmentation study on the manufacturing industry. A renowned manufacturer of industrial equipment wanted to categorize the customer's demand for products and services and resourcefully target the audiences while being cost-effective. The client wanted to profile the best customer segments and consequently distribute resources to these pre-determined segments.

According to the market segmentation professionals at Infiniti, "Market segmentation study help manufacturing companies to overcome the factors influencing the growth, reduce costs, and take advantage of the new prospects."

The industrial equipment industry comprises of establishments engaged in the production of essential power and hand tools, small-scale machinery, and other industrial components. This industry is driven by the advancement of new technologies and is witnessing unprecedented demand from niche and emerging market segments.

The solution presented by Infiniti helped the client to personalize marketing campaigns and target best customers while being cost-effective. The client was able to supply the needs and better allot resources to meet customer requirements across the market space.

This market segmentation solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Increase their focus on devising a marketing mix

Describe the markets into subsegments and profile the potential customers

This market segmentation solution offered predictive insights on:

Managing the supply network as a digital ecosystem

Equipping the organization for enabling quick movement into new geographies

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/casestudy/industrial-equipment-industry-market-segmentation

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies.

With 15+ years of experience and offices across three continents, Infiniti Research has been instrumental in providing a complete range of competitive intelligence, strategy, and research services for over 550 companies across the globe.

