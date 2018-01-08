World Future TV Markets 2017-2025: Syndication Scenario - TV Brands Remain Key Players and Capture the Value

DUBLIN, Jan. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Future TV - Distribution, Content Publishing, Production: Where is the Value?" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

In recent years, the audiovisual market has faced unprecedented disruption as technology has rapidly evolved, new publishing and content distribution players have emerged, and consumption patterns have changed. Although certain trends are already quite clear and can help us understand how the sector will evolve, there are still many uncertainties which leave considerable scope for what is possible.

By analysing trends and uncertainties related to the market and competitive environment, this report puts forward four possible scenarios for how the audiovisual market will evolve by 2025.

The report also analyses how the value is distributed between content publishing, production and content distribution players in four major countries (United States, United Kingdom, France and Germany), and how this value sharing will evolve by 2025 in a trend scenario and in a disruption scenario.

The study:

Explains the hypotheses on which the scenarios are based

Provides market figures between 2015 and 2025, including a detailed examination of the linear TV and video-on-demand market subsegments

Evaluates the impact of each scenario on players involved in production, content publishing and distribution, as well as on consumers

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive summary

2. Methodology



3. Evolution of the market environment

3.1. Economic and societal context

3.2. Regulatory framework more neutral between TV services and OTT services, and more protective of consumers

3.3. The IT migration of television

3.4. Rapid change in consumer demand



4. Evolution of the competitive environment

4.1. Importance of content

4.2. Competition from Internet platforms

4.3. Role of consumer electronics and manufacturers

4.4. Restructuring of the value chain

4.5. "Consumactors" able to influence content production



5. TV 2025 scenarios

5.1. Low-Cost scenario: linear TV / VOD coexistence with race to the bottom over prices

5.2. Convergence scenario: vertical integration of networks/content, content is a loss leader, the value resides in enhanced connectivity

5.3. Disruption scenario: disappearance of local linear TV and the emergence of globalised VOD

5.4. Syndication scenario: TV brands remain key players and capture the value

5.5. The new value distribution

5.5.1. Overview of analysis calculations

5.5.2. Analysis



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/wr4pj3/world_future_tv?w=5





Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

