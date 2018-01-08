Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 8, 2018) - NeutriSci International Inc. (TSXV: NU) (OTCQB: NRXCF) (FSE: 1N9) (the "Company" or "NeutriSci"), the innovator and pioneer behind neuenergy®, is pleased to announce it has entered into a major R&D Memorandum of Understanding with Scientus Pharma Inc. ("Scientus Pharma"). Under the terms of the MOU, both companies have agreed to share their technologies to develop, test, produce, and distribute a medical cannabinoid product for existing retail distribution networks across Canada.

The core ingredients in NeutriSci's products have significant anti-oxidant properties and health benefits. Scientus Pharma will conduct research on Neutrisci's products and their components in combination with various cannabinoids. Research activities will initially be funded by Neutrisci. Both companies will have rights for further product development and testing, including potentially preclinical and clinical trials, which may be co-funded.

NeutriSci President Mr. Glen Rehman stated, "This Scientus Pharma partnership helps position us at the forefront of developing new and innovative cannabinoid based medical products in Canada. Scientus Pharma, along with its existing partnerships, is sure to be a dominant player in the cannabis space in Canada. Through a collaborative effort, we will incorporate NeutriSci's IP, technology and ingredients with Scientus' expertise, proprietary technical know-how, and resources. By leveraging both parties existing partnerships, we will be positioned to offer the national retail consumer a safe, effective, dose controlled product that completes our 'plant to blood stream' strategy."

"Neutrisci brings a wealth of retail distribution and consumer branding expertise," said Scientus Chairman Mr. Har Grover. "They have had success innovating with neuenergy and the brand has good presence in several health and wellness settings. Pterostilbene and related compounds present interesting targets for further research and we are looking forward to this collaboration."

About Scientus Pharma

Hydrx Farms Ltd. O/A Scientus Pharma is a vertically-integrated biopharmaceutical Licensed Dealer under the Narcotics Control Regulations promulgated under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (Canada) with a focus on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical-grade medicinal cannabinoid derivative products. Being one of a limited number of Licensed Dealers in Canada authorized to handle cannabinoid products, Scientus Pharma has the ability to wholesale, buy, process and sell cannabinoid derivatives from and to Licensed Producers, as well as international markets. The company recently received its Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations ("ACMPR") license from Health Canada.

www.scientuspharma.com

About NeutriSci International Inc.

NeutriSci specializes in the innovation, production and formulation of nutraceutical products. Established in 2009, NeutriSci is currently focussed on increasing the size of its existing national retail network in Canada by building sustainable sales models with Convenience, Chain Drug, Mass Market and Supermarket retailers for neuenergy® and new novel ingredients for product distribution. It also continues to develop emerging sales channels in the US, Europe and Asia.

www.neutrisci.com

Neuenergy® contains a unique patented combination of blueberries (pterostilbene) and naturally derived caffeine, and is a revolutionary energy tab designed to deliver enhanced focus and mental clarity with no sugar, no calories and no crash associated with typical energy products. To find out more about neuenergy®, please visit www.getneuenergy.com.

