New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - January 8, 2018) - CannabisNewsWire ("CNW"), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company, today announces the publication of an editorial featuring Global Payout, Inc. (OTC Pink: GOHE) (GOHE Profile), a client of NNW that provides payment solutions for both domestic and international companies operating in diverse markets, including the rapidly developing cannabis industry.

The publication, titled, "Regulated Cannabis Industry Spawns Enterprises Providing a Diverse Array of Critical Support Services," reviews essential services needed by the legal cannabis industry as a growing acceptance of the medicinal and recreational use of the plant edges closer to mainstream status.

To view the full publication, visit: https://www.cannabisnewswire.com/regulated-cannabis-industry-spawns-enterprises-providing-diverse-array-critical-support-services/

In 2015, Global Payout established its MoneyTrac Technology platform, which offers companies operating in alternative or "high-risk" industries the tools to streamline electronic payment processing, meet compliance regulations and develop an operational structure to facilitate business growth. This technology is perfectly aligned with the rapidly developing cannabis market where startups and entrepreneurs lack the support from the traditional banking sector to move initiatives forward and accelerate growth.

Cannabis is still considered an illegal substance on the federal level in the United States and as a result banks are not comfortable offering businesses in this industry access to electronic banking for secure payment. MoneyTrac Technology offers these companies an array of services designed to address their specific challenges by providing a secure solution to payment logistical problems. In August 2017, Global Payout's subsidiary, MoneyTrac Technology, Inc., revealed its intent to incorporate cryptocurrency into its proprietary platform.

On November 30, 2017, it was announced that MoneyTrac would launch a publication for the cannabis industry, called PotSaver Biz, in collaboration with Global Payout's PotSaver brand, a supplier of medical cannabis. The first release of this publication is scheduled for January 2018, and the company is confident that it will provide another revenue stream through paid listings by the ever-increasing number of enterprises in the cannabis industry.

About Global Payout, Inc.

Since the Company's inception in 2009, Global Payout, Inc. has been a leading provider of comprehensive and customized prepaid payment solutions for domestic and international organizations distributing money worldwide. In 2014, Global introduced its first online payment platform called the Consolidated Payment Gateway (CPG), which allowed its enterprise clients to transfer money to international bank accounts, mobile accounts, and prepaid card accounts. The development of the CPG became the foundation for the introduction of its new, state of the art FINTECH payment system in 2017, for both online and mobile applications to allow account holders to maximize an expanded suite of financial services and minimize operational costs. Global will continue to offer their FINTECH payment system to many vertical markets for support of foreign currency exchange and digital currency, including ongoing support of the banking industry and international governments. For more information, visit www.GlobalPayout.com

About CannabisNewsWire (CNW)

CannabisNewsWire ("CNW") is a specialized information service that (1) aggregates cannabis news, (2) provides CannabisNewsBreaks that quickly updates investors in the space, (3) enhances corporate press releases, (4) helps companies with distribution and optimization of social media, and (5) delivers comprehensive corporate communication solutions. CNW is uniquely positioned in the cannabis market with a strong team of journalists and writers who can help private and public companies reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public through our ever-growing dissemination network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets. CNW is bringing unparalleled visibility, recognition and content to the cannabis industry.

For more information please visit https://wwwCannabisNewsWire.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the NetworkNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by NNW, wherever published or re-published: http://CNW.fm/Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

CNW Contact:

CannabisNewsWire (CNW)

Denver, Colorado

www.CannabisNewsWire.com

303.498.7722 Office

Editor@CannabisNewsWire.net