

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The 75th Golden Globe awards ceremony kicked off with a focus on sexual harassment instead of fashion as stars and nominees to crews working backstage arrived on the red carpet wearing black in support of the Time's Up initiative and MeToo movement, followed by powerful speeches and statements of unity.



HFPA president Meher Tatna wore scarlet red and a pin with the timesup logo, while show host Seth Meyers made a scathing opening with simple and powerful words: 'Time's up for harassment, abuse, and discrimination.'



'It's 2018 - marijuana is finally allowed and sexual harassment finally isn't,' she said, summing up the sense of change in the air.



Although Natalie Portman joked when announcing the award for Best Director that 'none of them are women,' the Globes 2018 were definitely woman-centered.



Many of the award-winning titles -- The Handmaid's Tale (two Globes) and Big Little Lies (four Globes) leading the TV categories, and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (four Globes) and Lady Bird (two Globes) in the motion picture category - were about and centered around women.



Delivering her acceptance speech after receiving the prestigious Cecil B DeMille award for her work in The Color Purple, Oprah Winfrey said 'Hope for a new day is here.



'A new day is coming when nobody will have to fear speaking truth to power,' the acclaimed actress, producer, television star and entrepreneur said to cheers from an enthusiastic Ballroom.



Barbra Streisand, the only female director to win a Golden Globe, presented the Best Motion Picture-Drama award to Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.



It won four awards in all, with its star Frances McDormand picking up a trophy for best actress for playing a grieving mother who challenges police over the fact her daughter's killer has not been found.



Big Little Lies won the most awards in television categories. Nicole Kidman was adjudged the best actress for her role as a victim of domestic violence in the film.



